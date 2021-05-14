Why is the ‘Lord of the Rings’ series the most expensive in history?

In mid-April we inform you that, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the production of Amazon’s first season of The Lord of the Rings series will cost $ 465 million. Of course, this budget makes it the most expensive series in all of history, which is not a minor issue. The question that some people have is: Why so much money? Those responsible came out to explain the impressive investment.

Jennifer salke, head of Amazon Studios, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about various details of the production of The Lord of the Rings, including the financial resources they have on hand. According to the directive, the figure is huge because they will build all the infrastructure they need to sustain the entire series, not just the first season. Consequently, the coming seasons will drastically decrease its cost of production.

Also, Salke hinted that some media are inclined only to highlight the figure without explaining the background. «This is a full season of a series with a worldwide impact. The number is a sexy or crazy headline that is fun to click on, but what is really being built is the infrastructure that will sustain the entire series, ”he stated. On the other hand, it recognizes that some costs rose significantly during the bidding process. Sure, representing Middle-earth requires opening the portfolio.

“There is a lot of persuasion and we have to make decisions about how far we want to stretch and where we want to draw a limit.”

Amazon bets everything on the Lord of the Rings series

One point Amazon isn’t skimping on the Lord of the Rings series is because are aware of the impact it can have. At the time, Peter Jackson’s trilogy was acclaimed by both critics and audiences. The idea is that the series follow that same path in its own sector. The margin of success, however, is much higher, since a series can guarantee them income for a longer time.

Interestingly, the $ 465 million does not include the rights to The Lord of the Rings. In fact, Amazon had already paid another $ 250 million for the license. Will its quality be proportional to the resources? We will have to be patient and wait for the premiere to check it out. Although the plan was to launch it in late 2021, it may be delayed because filming did not start on time due to the pandemic.

