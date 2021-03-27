Why is the Keto diet the best alternative for people with epilepsy?

On March 26 of each year the famous “Purple Day” is celebrated, an international grassroots effort dedicated to raise awareness of epilepsy around the world. This event invites people from countries around the world to wear purple and organize events in support of raising awareness of this dangerous neurological disorder.. Based on this, we decided to join the cause and do our bit, by talking about the relevance of diet in good management and control of epilepsy. Nutrition and medicine specialists agree that the ketogenic diet is a great complementary alternative to medical treatment and supervision.

The ketogenic diet for epilepsy (KDE) It is a special diet that has helped many children and some adults achieve better (or even complete) seizure control. It is a first-line treatment for some specific epileptic syndromes, such as epilepsy due to GLUT-1 mutations or pyruvate dehydrogenase deficiency. As a valuable background, we can say that the ketogenic diet for epilepsy was developed in the 1920s by a Michigan doctor named Hugh Conklin. However, with the technological advances of medicine, they brought with them effective drugs that displaced the ketogenic diet a bit and less and less was used.

The good news is that it has now regained its relevance and recognition and has become a good backup plan. Its benefits have especially been found in children whose epilepsy symptoms are difficult to control with medication. Considering that currently more than 470,000 children living with seizure disorders In the United States (according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), following a proper diet is a important addition to the arsenal of epilepsy treatments. Similarly, science has proven its benefits in adults with epilepsy and various neurological disorders.

What is the ketogenic diet for epilepsy?

The ketogenic diet for epilepsy is characterized by being very high in fat, of course low in carbohydrates and with enough protein intake to promote good body maintenance. What happens is that fats are broken down for energy and the body enters what is known as “Ketogenic state” and it is a process in which through low carbohydrate intake, the body makes molecules called ketones.

The main goal is to get the brain to use ketones for energy, instead of using glucose (sugar). Ketones are mostly water soluble, so they are easily transported to the brain. The brain cannot use fatty acids for energy, but you can use ketones for a large part of your energy needs.

Experts always recommend starting the ketogenic diet with adequate medical supervision, although each case may have its specifications, it is a plan that can be applied in children and adults of any age. It is also important that the specialist determines the appropriate amount of protein, according to the characteristics of each person (age, weight, gender, level of physical activity and other health considerations). The truth is that there are different ways to perform the ketogenic diet in patients with epilepsy, discover below the most popular alternatives.

1. Classic Keto diet

The classic version of the ketogenic diet is based on a very low carbohydrate and protein intake. In this scheme, most of the fat consumed comes from cream, butter, oil and other naturally fatty foods. Each meal includes a strictly measured ratio of fat to carbohydrates and protein.

2. Medium chain triglycerides (MCT) diet

MCTs are certain types of fats. In this method, the diet is a little less restrictive and allows a greater consumption of carbohydrates, so it can offer more variety. Include some fat from naturally fatty foods, as well as consuming an MCT oil or emulsion supplement. Unlike the strict fat, carbohydrate, and protein ratio that characterizes the classic ketogenic diet, The MCT diet is calculated by the percentage of energy (calories) that these particular types of fat provide.

3. Diet treatments similar to the ketogenic diet

Complementary to the more traditional versions of ketogenic diets, there are other more flexible meal plan alternatives that have some aspects in common and that can also be adapted in children and adults.

– Modified Atkins Diet (MAD) and Modified Ketogenic Diet

Both schemes are characterized by a high proportion of fat and a strict control of carbohydrates. These are much more flexible than the MCT and classic ketogenic diet versions, as higher protein intake is allowed and they have the great advantage of handling approximate portion sizes, instead of heavy recipes.

– Low glycemic index diet (LGIT)

This type of diet is a great alternative for people who suffer from glucose imbalances and who are possible candidates for develop prediabetes and diabetes. This diet focuses on how carbohydrates affect the level of glucose in the blood (the glycemic index), as well as the amount of carbohydrates ingested. It also uses approximate serving sizes instead of weighing or measuring food and is of course based on the consumption of low glycemic index foods, which usually stand out for being very nutritious and low in calories.

What are the benefits of ketogenic diets in epilepsy?

Today science never ceases to amaze us and this topic is no exception, in such a way that researchers have carried out various studies to understand Why The Ketogenic Diet Works To Reduce The Frequency Of Seizures. According to a 2017 review of studies, it is a combination of mechanisms that makes the Keto diet so relevant in these types of neurological conditions. Diet appears to alter the metabolism of ketones in the brain in a way that improves your ability to produce the neurotransmitter GABA, which has a calming effect on the brain.

Additionally, research has shown that the diet has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, very special that help to alter the way some genes involved in epilepsy are expressed. Also certain fatty acids included in the diet have anticonvulsant effects and have even been shown to increase the effects of valproic acid, a common anticonvulsant medication. Specifically, it has been shown that polyunsaturated fatty acids in the diet can prevent brain cells from becoming overexcited. While decanoic acid, which is also part of the diet, seems to have a direct inhibitory reaction on AMPA receptors in the brain. What is most striking is that these receptors play a role in epilepsy and they provide many of the benefits associated with some epilepsy medications.

In a way, diet acts as a key sensor of cellular energy and therefore helps to prevent excessive activation of brain cells. In addition, it has been shown that diet can affect circadian activities and the expression of a growth factor in the brain in a beneficial way. Finally the numbers do not lie and its effectiveness has been proven. Studies show that about a third of the children with epilepsy who follow the ketogenic diet will have at least a 90% reduction in seizures, and another third will experience a reduction of between 50% and 90%. The findings are compelling, especially in patients who have poor seizure control even with medications.

The results in adults are also relevant and very promising. A growing number of studies have been conducted on the Keto diet for epilepsy and the modified Atkins diet in adults with seizure disorders, and the results are similar to studies with children. A 2014 study reported that 45% of adolescent and adult participants saw a reduction in seizure frequency of 50% or more. Tolerability appeared better in those with symptomatic generalized epilepsy. Interestingly, it was more difficult to keep the adults on a diet as they obviously have more control over what they eat.

Finally, these types of discoveries are further proof of how nutrition is one of the most fundamental measures in the prevention, control and management of chronic diseases. We are what we eat and the quality of the food we consume is a concept that goes beyond a healthy weight, Food is an indisputable part of good physical, mental and emotional balance.

