Why is the Internet not working? Causes and solutions

Internet does not work, this phrase has become terrible news that nobody wants to hear. It is logical, after all we live in a connected world, and we have become used to being always “online”.

In most cases, if the Internet is down, the user will experience a some discomfort and maybe even some frustration and bad mood. In other, more extreme cases, the patient may feel a much deeper discomfort and cannot stop looking for ways to solve this problem.

The truth is that it is understandable, although everything It will also depend on what we are doing, and the urgency with which we need the Internet connection in every moment. For example, when we work online, losing the Internet connection can be terrible, since it will make us lose our work rhythm, generate frustration and put us in a bad mood, things that can end up affecting our productivity.

We are aware of how important this issue is, and therefore we want to share with you five causes why the Internet does not work, and easy solutions which, in most cases, solve this problem. As always, if you have any questions you can leave them in the comments.

1.-Why doesn’t the Internet work? Talk to the provider

Before you start messing around, it is better to make sure that the problem does not come from your Internet connection provider. In many cases, the loss of connection occurred simply because the service is down, and that it is your provider who has suffered a specific problem.

If this is the reason why the Internet does not work, you will not be able to do anything but arm yourself with patience and wait for the provider to solve it. In this case, the only advice I can give you, if you urgently need a connection and can’t wait, is that you connect the smartphone to the PC and that you share the mobile data connection. He has saved me on more than one occasion.

2.-Why doesn’t the Internet work? Check the wiring

We continue with the simplest problems that, curiously, are also the most common. In case you have ruled out that the problem may be with your provider, it’s time to get down to business. The first thing we must do is check if the wired connections are ok. I know it may seem too simple, but I have run into this problem on more than one occasion.

We can also take advantage of take a look at the Wi-Fi connection settings, in case we are trying to connect wirelessly. In these cases, checking that we are using the correct standard and that we have tried to connect to the correct network are simple but important steps.

3.-Why doesn’t the Internet work? Restart the router

If none of the above has worked, we move on to taking measures a little more serious, but just as simple. When the router has been working continuously for a long time, can accumulate small underlying errors which, at some point, could end up “exploding” and causing a connection failure.

When this happens, the Internet does not work, and in no way, that is, neither by cable nor by Wi-Fi. The easiest way to solve this problem is reboot the router. To do this, we only have to Restart the router, a very simple process, since it is enough to disconnect it from the electrical network for one minute.

I recommend that, while restarting the router, do the same with the PC.

4.-Why doesn’t the Internet work? Look on your pc

If you have reached this point, the problem may be something more complex than we would all like. It is recommended that you carry out the following steps:

Run a security scan for malware and other security threats. If you haven’t found any threats, and you think everything is fine in that regard, check for firmware updates for your router. In some cases, updating the operating system can solve the problem, especially when we are using very old versions.

In case nothing works, try reset the rotuer to factory settings. Most models have a button dedicated to it.

5.-Why doesn’t the Internet work? Errors in Windows 10

In many cases, the loss of Internet connection it may be caused by errors associated with Windows 10. These errors can be difficult to identify or detect, but luckily for the most part they can be solved easily and quickly by using the built-in tool of the operating system, that is, the troubleshooter.

To use it, we just have to go to the network adapter icon, present in the system tray (right part of the taskbar), right click and select the option “solve problems”. We let it work and that’s it. In my case, it has worked for me on more than one occasion.

Content offered by AVM FRITZ!