Why is the Errejón project hardly talked about in Spain?

The leader of Más País, Íñigo Errejón. EFE

‘Spain will put to the test the four-day workweek. ‘ ‘Spain will put in March a four-day workweek test. ‘ ‘It will work the four-day workweek in Spain? ‘. ‘Spain will experience with a four-day workweek, a first for Europe. ‘

It is likely that some of you are slightly familiar with the subject, but most do not. What you just read are some of the headlines that has provided the foreign press to the pilot project that the Government going to boost during the next three years. Specifically those of the German environment Deutsche Welle, the British The Guardian, the North American weekly Time or the famous Washington Post, respectively. Other approaches to the subject, such as the one made by Euronews, are even bolder and raise the significance of the matter by asking:Could save the planet the four-day workweek in Spain?

The media relevance garnered by the project promoted by the deputy of Más País, Íñigo Errejón, outside our borders and how unnoticed the matter has passed in our country. How can there be so much difference? and How is it that a test of this type has passed unnoticed In our country?

It might be the traditional Spanish complex, for which what comes from outside is appreciated more than what arises within its borders. In fact, a similar experience with partial 4-day workweek benefits results was published in 2018 by the Auckland University of Technology Business School. And in the years to come was mentioned in countless articles as a success story by including, as a novelty, that there was no compensation in the form of a proportional reduction in salary or an increase in working hours for the remaining four days.

There is also the possibility that it has barely had a tour because in Spain we have become accustomed to the politics be a pitched battle in which there is hardly room for green shoots in the form of social proposals.

Spain has been a reference in the international media for weeks thanks to the 4-day (32h) workweek pilot project. Very proud of this work. pic.twitter.com/XofrJT1eha – Íñigo Errejón (@ierrejon) March 22, 2021

Or it may also be because the experiment, by means of a parliamentary amendment, It is led by Íñigo Errejón. A spokesperson for a minority party in Congress He is not helped by his past in Podemos either. The same one that earned him the animosity of the bench on the right and that of his own former party on the bench on the left.

The pilot project, however, is not minor. CIt has a budget of 50 million euros. A not inconsiderable amount for a project that the Government has left exclusively in the hands of a minority partner -the coalition of Más País with Equo and Compromís barely has three deputies-. Something that is not usual. There are not many examples of such large projects for underrepresented parties.

It is still a kind of compensation for the indirect work carried out by Íñigo Errejón, subtracting support from Podemos. If you remember, Errejón had the support of the PSOE when he decided to make the leap from Más Madrid to national politics. Everything was orchestrated at a time when his party had just tripled the seats of the purple formation in the regional elections in Madrid. And from Ferraz they understood that to accompany their candidacy by the hand to the repetition of the general elections in December could dilute the vote of Podemos lowering strength, and demands, from Pablo Iglesias to enter form a left governments. Finally, Errejón did not replicate his success in the regional elections in the generals and the PSOE had no choice but to include Podemos in the coalition government to carry out his investiture. But let’s say that the PSOE owed him one. And this is a way of paying for the services rendered, giving to Errejón a visibility and an agenda of its own that they would already want to leave you without their own parliamentary group as Nafarroa Bai, the Regionalist Party of Cantabria or Teruel exists.

