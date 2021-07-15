Why is the confinement declared unconstitutional and what effects will it have?

Shutterstock / EfectoDron ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/8C.zo4xm6BqZtlKQTJSW2w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzMA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/_69gSHWV7a2CeItZ0dd8zA–~B/aD05NDU7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/687b979611a382cb42dafb735757a425″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/8C.zo4xm6BqZtlKQTJSW2w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzMA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/_69gSHWV7a2CeItZ0dd8zA–~B/aD05NDU7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/687b979611a382cb42dafb735757a425″/>Members of the Royal Guard patrol the streets of Brunete (Madrid) on April 16, 2020, during the state of alarm decreed by the Government of Spain a month earlier. Shutterstock / Drone Effect

By a very narrow majority (6 of 11 magistrates), the Constitutional Court has declared that the confinement decreed by the Government of Spain on March 14, 2020, and that lasted almost three months, is unconstitutional. The reasons in Law that led to such a decision are not yet known, but they will surely be reasoned. As will the individual votes of the dissenting judges that have already been announced.

A compelling reason for the TC decision being considered is that the confinement led to the suspension of fundamental rights (and not the mere restriction) such as free assembly, demonstration, movement, residence, and mobility, among others. The Constitution only allows, under the state of alarm, to establish restrictive but not suspensive measures. The line that delimits one and the other, it is true, is fuzzy.

A complex dilemma

The dilemma was difficult to solve: either the state of exception was declared (which allows suspension of rights and gives the Congress of Deputies a greater role, but is not planned to combat epidemics), or the state of alarm was maintained (constitutionally suitable speaking for this purpose but perhaps a narrow suit to contain the worst of the onslaught of COVID-19).

I have no doubt that the Government tried in good faith to adjust and not circumvent the constitutional framework, since Organic Law 4/1981 precisely allows declaring the state of alarm in the event of epidemics or pandemics. Nothing to reproach the declaration of the state of alarm from the constitutional point of view.

The problem arose with some decisions taken in his wake, such as the general confinement of the population in what some authors have called a “real house arrest.”

Therefore, the state of alarm was Constitutional, since the enabling assumption is given, but, once this has been declared, no mechanism to fight the pandemic will work. That is what the Constitutional Court has recalled. Needless to say, it is absolutely false that the TC has aligned itself with the theses of VOX, the party that promoted the appeal against the Executive’s decision. Even a lay person in the field knows that constitutional judges act in defense of the Constitution and the rule of law, not of a specific political formation.

As we all know, the TC is the ultimate guarantor of the Constitution. Trying to glimpse a politicization in the court’s ruling does not resist the slightest empirical analysis. An example: in the press release the dissenting vote of the President of the body is announced while the Vice President has joined the majority criterion of declaring the confinement unconstitutional. The first is usually assigned to the conservative sector while the second is included within the progressive sector.

The magistrates of the TC give reasons in Law and defend their legal arguments with solvency, whether they are more or less successful when it comes to forming the necessary majorities to pass sentences. Let’s wait and read the sentence and the votes and let’s stop with identity tribalism that does not help at all.

Red lines of political action

Until then, let us remember that if constitutionalism as a legal movement is characterized by something, it is by its distance from the possible excesses of those who exercise political power. Hence, fundamental rights are the red lines of all exceptional governmental action.

That is why the Constitution subjects said power to different checks and balances, because it knows that human beings easily succumb to its charms (and especially to its disappointments). We do not avoid the fact that all constitutional democracies have mechanisms, if not the same, then very similar.

The example often brought up is that of the United Kingdom, but its unwritten Constitution is guaranteed both by convinced citizens through the centuries-old common-law tradition and by a rule of law built around a judiciary culminating in the Supreme Court.

What the TC does is defend the Constitution and in doing so it reminds us of that maxim that promotes the rule of law before that of the people. There is a healthy discrepancy, intellectually recommended and necessary, it would be missing more. But not at the cost of the most elementary truth that our elders taught us: separation of powers and guarantee of individual rights. That is the heart of any Constitution worth its salt.

What is the scope of the TC’s pronouncement?

Although we do not yet know the full text, it seems that the effects of the declaration of unconstitutionality will be limited. Thus, let us remember that in general, the judicial processes on confinement cannot be reviewed if a final judgment has already fallen on them.

Neither will firm administrative actions derived from such an end be reviewed, except for sanctioning procedures (fines). The argument is found in article 25.1 of the Constitution, which states the following:

“No one can be convicted or punished for actions or omissions that at the time of their occurrence did not constitute a crime, misdemeanor or administrative offense, according to the legislation in force at that time.”

