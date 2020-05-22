Of all the movies that make up the MCU, Captain America’s trilogy is considered the best in this entire universe, so there are no films that compare to it in terms of narrative, and despite the fact that there are other productions that have better collection or more favorable reviews, the three Steve Roger films continue to set the mark very high.

Of all the characters that exist in the MCU, only Iron Man and Captain America have received a trilogy, with the exception of Thor who will have a fourth installment very soon, which speaks of the popularity of these heroes, however, among these productions, those of Captain America are still superior to the others.

While the Iron Man and Thor movies were losing strength, the Captain Marvel movies grew stronger, this because the Russo brothers got involved in them, as well as the great MCU screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus, who wrote the script for the three installments of this Aavnger, so there is no bad movie in his trilogy.

To corroborate the above, ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier ‘and’ Captain America: Civil War ‘are two of the highest ranked movies From this universe, even Marvel used the second to debut Spider-Man and Black Panther in the MCU, which is why several of our favorite heroes are linked in one way or another with Steve Rogers, as is the case with Tony Stark.

Likewise, Captain America trilogy has the best narrative arc for a character, since it is through these three films that we see an evolution in Steve Rogers, so we not only see his appearance as a hero, but also as a person and that is how we see how he became the leader of the Avengers.

It is for these reasons that the Captain America trilogy in the MCU are considered the best movies in this universe, There are even few characters that can have three installments as some of the original Avengers did, let’s hope that Marvel continues along the same path that has led it to revolutionize the genre of superheroes.