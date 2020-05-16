When you pick up a loaf of bread at a bakery, it will often come in a paper bag. It’s a bit odd since white bread slices always come in plastic bags that you can simply reseal and store. However, this difference tells us about the freshness of the product.

According to Food52, breads without added fat or sugar, like ciabatta or a baguette, are in full swing just a few days after baking. After that, they will begin to lose their flavor and become hard and dry (perfect for French toast).

Whereas white sandwich bread slices come in plastic bags, because they are designed to last longer on the shelves.

So why sell bread in a paper bag?

Because the paper lets air into the bag, it keeps the bread dry and the crust still crisp, for about 2 to 3 days.

Conversely, if you store the bread in a plastic bag, the moisture in the bread gets trapped in the bag and causes the crust to soften.

Storage in plastic or in a tupperware container will keep the bread fresh for longer, but will lose the crust, this is the option for softer breads.

Fortunately, there are other options for storing bread. Scientifically speaking, bread will go rancid faster in the refrigerator because the low temperature absorbs moisture and will dry the bread.

That is why the bread is stored in a paper bag. .

If you really like having fresh bread consider the following:

Buy a ceramic or wooden bread box. These boxes work well because they allow a small amount of ventilation that prevents the bread from creating condensation inside the box, the recipe for mold, but not enough ventilation for the bread to dry.

Place your loaves cut side down in a paper bag. That will keep the crumb moist and the crust crisp.

Enjoy the fresh bread, and when you have satisfied your craving, cut the rest into slices, put it in a bag and store it in the freezer (No fridge) for crisp, fresh toast for a bruch.

