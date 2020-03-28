The public, an essential ingredient for any event

Since the confirmation that Wrestlemania 36 will be held in the Performance Center, many have been skeptical of the idea of ​​the most important evening of wrestling taking place in an empty venue. That is why, given the exceptional situation WWE is going through, it is interesting to analyze why the presence of fans is decisive in this type of event.

Clearly, building a good rivalry is based on the story told throughout the weekly shows. Events like promos, backstage fights or spectacular combat benefit any event. However, history has been responsible for showing that events lose their value when they do not have a good audience to accompany. The voice of the WWE universe is important And it has been on more than one occasion when they have made themselves heard, either to elevate the show, or to express their discontent with the product that is being offered.

The public as the main axis in a Wrestling event

An example of the importance of the public was seen in Royal Rumble 2015. The event took place in the city of Philadelphia and throughout the actual battle, fans were furious with the elimination of the acclaimed Daniel Bryan and the victory of Roman Reigns. That night the protests and the booing of the fans were so momentous that the return of a legend such as The rock, who precisely made his appearance to try to calm the spirits of the people of Philadelphia. At events like that, the public demonstrated that wrestling should be done by and for them, and that if there’s one factor that keeps the wrestling boat afloat, it’s them.

That is why before the imminent celebration of Wrestlemania 36 It is inevitable to think that WWE fans are approaching to live one of the strangest days in the history of the showcase of the immortals. The card is striking and the names involved in the fighting are unbeatable. Regardless, once the event is over there may only be one question among the WWE universe. Was Wrestlemania really worth performing without an audience?

