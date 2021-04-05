Why is the Audi R8 a misunderstood supercar?

The Audi R8 is a misunderstood supercar. Despite being the twin brother of the Lamborghini Huracán and being a brilliant product, it has not achieved the commercial success of its direct rivals – such as the Ferrari 488 GTB or the McLaren 650S. Nor has it achieved the mystical and exclusive aura of other supercars with exotic surnames. In this video we want to delve into why, and show you that this Audi R8 is a car as much or more brilliant than its rivals. My colleague Juanma is going to explain why it is such a great car as it is misunderstood by the public, in an exciting video test.

The Audi R8 is one of those endurance cars. The anti-pollution regulations have failed to affect him and he remains faithful to the purest possible recipe. its 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine is its heart, located in the central rear position. The tested version develops 570 hp, but there is another version with a surname plus and 620 hp of power. Is about an Audi-Lamborghini origin engine that it could well be a demonic being, whispering in your ear constantly to incite you to do bad things. And of course, since the meat is weak, it is profoundly difficult to resist the temptation to take it to the injection cut, an injection cut located at almost 9,000 turns.

Its 5.2 V10 engine is an evolution of the brilliant V10 designed by Audi and Lamborghini during the first decade of the century.

Very few cars today are capable of offering us such a powerful sound. And that sound is amplified thanks to this spyder bodywork, which allows us to hear its wind symphony directly and in the first person. The sound of naturally aspirated engines is impossible to match for a turbo engine, no matter how good.. This supercar is an explosive and very complete cocktail. The 7-speed dual-clutch S tronic gearbox is as fast as light. It changes gears instantly and there is the possibility of doing it with paddles.

The gearbox and engine binomial is highly “inefficient”: continually prompts you to make mindless cuts so you can hear its guttural gurgling. Steering is possibly one of the most important elements to enjoy a sports car. And the steering of the Audi R8 is almost perfect. It is very precise and when you move the steering wheel the car responds faithfully to every hint. In fact, this Audi R8 seems to be a nervous animal, eager for you to command it to play with you. Maybe he can miss a little more weight, something that does not happen with his cousin the Huracán, and perhaps, a little more feedback.

The Audi R8 equips a magnetoreological suspension, capable of hardening in milliseconds, being comfortable enough for daily use.

The advantages of being able to drive an R8 in open version are obvious. The sensations of listening to its impressive engine multiply. And for that alone it is already worth choosing this version. But in addition to not being able to see the engine, they have other handicaps. For instance the cargo volume of the coupe behind the seats is lost, which is no less than 226 liters. We only have the trunk under the front hood, of only 112 liters – leaving space to store the hood is what it has. Enjoying the open sky taking a walk is fine, but what happens when we want to “go strong”?

Thanks to the quattro all-wheel drive system and dual-clutch automatic transmission, it’s no wonder it can hit 331 km / h and accelerate from 0-100 in 3.1 seconds. As you have already seen, the Audi R8 runs a lot and accelerating fully, upshifting gears almost at the cutoff, becomes an addictive experience. Now, what happens when we approach a curve? Carbon-ceramic brakes demonstrate unprecedented power and the gearbox is extremely effective and instantaneous in reductions, with a simple touch to one of the paddles located behind the steering wheel.

The additional 50 hp of the plus version are hardly noticeable. Only if we are regulars to track-days will we miss them, and in that case, we will not have an R8 Spyder.

Once you have slowed down, simply apply just the right degree of steering – a steering that stands out for its precision – and get out of the curve with full throttle. The exit of the curves is brilliant, thanks to the all-wheel drive and mechanical limited-slip limited-slip differential. Although without controls it can be a nervous and violent car, the electronics are so well tuned that the car conveys a complete sense of security.

A car with which you can do everything

The Audi R8 is a very complete supercar. Within the limitations of its format, it is a car with which you can do almost everything. You can go to the circuit and make the best time or you can travel in comfort mode calmly spending 9.5 liters at 100. If you propose, it is not a car incompatible with a visit to McAuto or a quick visit to the supermarket. When you want to go relaxed, a car feels considerably comfortable, when you want to have fun it offers you the best ingredients, it has enough trunk for two people and the Spyder version allows us to drive in the open. What else do we want?

Everything indicates that this will be the last generation of the Audi R8.

Why don’t people understand the R8?

The general public, when they think of supercars, they do so with their minds looking at Ferrari, Lamborghini or Porsche. Any of the three brands has a very extensive supercar heritage and decades of racing track records. The Audi R8 is a newborn and does not have parents or grandparents who have helped him to be born with bread under his arm. As a product in itself it is brilliant, but sometimes that is not enough to be accepted. On the other hand, you have, we have to recognize that most of us suffer from marchitis. Yes, that rare disease that sometimes prevents us from seeing beyond the hood emblem.

Having a Lamborghini Huracán, and having the money to buy such a striking and “exotic” car, why am I going to buy an Audi? The same marquitis that leads some drivers to buy a “bare” Audi A3 versus a full-equipped SEAT León is what Audi suffers from in its R8, at a much higher level, but with the same reason for being. When will we start to see beyond the emblem on the car’s hood?

2021 Audi R8 photos