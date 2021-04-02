Why is the 2020 Copa del Rey final between Athletic and Real Sociedad played this Saturday?

The end of 2020 King’s Cup this next one will be played Saturday, April 3, 2021. But why? Why in 2021? Why would a tournament from last season be played on a date so close to that of the next final? The answer is very simple. The Covid-19 and the pandemic that followed completely changed the course of life across the globe. Everything stopped and football was no less. Domestic competitions, European competitions and events as important and special as the final of the Copa del Rey. This one with more magic if possible, with the title dispute between the two most important teams in the Basque Country: the Athletic de Bilbao and Real Sociedad.

The harsh confinement gave way to a de-escalation that allowed us to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Life began to be restored to some extent and football hardened and showed that the beautiful game could be recovered. The League and the Champions League They returned under strict security measures and managed to close the season by proclaiming their respective champions, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Not so the Copa del Rey, but why?

The event had very special overtones since it would be the first Basque derby to take place in a final of the Copa del Rey. A Athletic-Real Sociedad is always special and from the Real spanish soccer federation They wanted to treat the game as such, with love and respect for two long-standing fans. That is why, given the null possibility that the match would be played with the public in the stands, both Athletic and Real Sociedad asked for the postponement, something that supported the RFEF. They decided to postpone the meeting while waiting to find a date that was possible.

«The RFEF fully shares the desire of the Athletic Club and Real Sociedad clubs to play the Copa de HM el Rey Final when the health and sporting circumstances allow this Final to be held open to the public and with the presence of both fans and everyone those fans who wish to attend, “announced in a statement in May the RFEF, leaving open “the most convenient date for said Final to be the great celebration of Spanish football.”

But the pandemic did not abate and the end of the Copa del Rey I had to find a date. It was at the end of January when the Federation announced that the match would be held next April 3 in it Stadium from The Charterhouse and that it would be a month before this date when it would be determined if there would be an audience in the stands. In mid-March, another official statement: the final of the Copa del Rey between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad will be played behind closed doors.

Seville, will host the Cup of the King, is currently closed to the outside. Both Andalusia and the province itself, given the pandemic situation, are experiencing the perimeter closure between provinces and abroad, “they make it unfeasible for fans not residing in the province to attend this meeting,” says the RFEF in another statement.