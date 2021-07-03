Why is staying hydrated behind the wheel so important?

We all know the dangers of driving while intoxicated or very sleepy. However, it turns out that there is another condition that can affect our driving abilities significantly enough to cause an accident: dehydration. This state can affect both the functionality of our body, as well as our cognitive capacity and our state of mind.

In fact, did you know that driving dehydrated it can be as dangerous as getting drunk? By now, we are aware of the effects of alcohol on the cognitive functions of the body. It is also well known that trying to drive any vehicle under the influence of alcohol is incredibly dangerous, stupid and, in almost every part of the world, illegal. However, it is not illegal to drive if you are thirsty, although perhaps it should be when that feeling increases exponentially.

As wild as that conclusion may seem, there is some science to back it up. Many have collected all kinds of information about dehydration, from how much water the average person consumes to how quickly they eliminate it. In summary, it can be said that a person should drink approximately two liters of water every day, despite the fact that, on average, we barely consume a little more than a liter. The numbers fluctuate by country, but not many exceed the recommended mark.

Because even a slightly dehydrated person loses enough concentration to make all kinds of driving mistakes behind the wheel, something similar to if you had drunk an extra drink. It goes without saying that someone dehydrated tends to make minor mistakes, such as deviating from the lane or braking later, cases similar in frequency to those of a person under the influence of alcohol. Also, the very fact of being thirsty means that we are already focusing our attention on something more than driving.

Ultimately, it is well known that dehydration can certainly have an effect on a person’s critical thinking skills, mood, and health. Is it fair to establish a correlation between driving dehydrated and driving drunk? It may not be the most idyllic relationship, but it is a way that we do not forget to be well hydrated with water, especially when temperatures rise and summer looms. Here are the symptoms of dehydration and how to avoid it when driving.

Symptoms of dehydration:

Tiredness Dizziness and / or lightheadedness Muscle cramps Loss of concentration Headaches

Ways to avoid dehydration:

Drink water before starting the trip Have water bottles close at hand Rest regularly, especially in summer Avoid overusing air conditioning