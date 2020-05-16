Rey is the best Jedi in ‘Star Wars’! It is a statement that possibly generates a debate among fans, because many think that this character is not developed as deeply as the previous protagonists, however, There are some reasons why she would be considered the most outstanding heroine in the entire saga.

Although the new trilogy produced by Disney divided opinions because the ideology of the franchise was not respected and had many plot holes, the one that received the most hits from the critics was the character played by actress Daisy Ridley, as they pointed out that had a complex of Mary SueThat is to say, she was a protagonist who could do all kinds of actions (fight, repair ships, pilot, etc.) and solve any problem without any complications, something that takes away credibility from the heroine.

Despite these negative points, there are also outstanding elements of the Jedi, Which will be presented below in a small list that will give much to talk about:

He is the character who opened the most questions in the saga

Since the new ‘Star Wars’ trilogy began, this Jedi has had many secrets around her, for example her missing parents, a topic that provoked different theories, some indicated that she was the daughter of Han Solo, others that her father was Luke, although it was later revealed that he is of Palpatine’s lineage, causing more doubts than answers, also adding his mysterious saber at the end of Episode IX.

Revived Star Wars popularity

Reviving is a somewhat shocking adjective, but it’s true, years before Episode VII will premiere, the franchise was stagnant, despite having some animated series and comics, so when we got to the big screen new characters were shown including Rey, to gain the affection mainly of the recent generations, which it obtained, putting in tendency to the brand.

Obviously, this was accompanied by haters, who also put ‘Star Wars’ back on the map, of course,’ in a more controversial way.

He gained Han Solo’s trust

The hero played by Harrison Ford, is known to have a somewhat grumpy character, yet who was able to connect with him from the beginning was Rey, in fact, Han Solo himself is surprised to be close to her in a short time, possibly Leia’s partner, he could feel that the young woman had something special.

She is the bravest heroine

Throughout the saga there have been many female characters who have shown the courage to face great dangers, however, Rey not only faced the First Order and his grandfather, Palpatine, but herself not to follow her dark side lineage, in order to discover who he really is.

Mastered the force in no time

It is the last point about Rey being the best Jedi in ‘Star Wars’, it could be the most controversial because the protagonist knew how to handle a lightsaber and the Outside without any previous training, while Luke had to undergo a training carried out by Yoda, however, if we start analyzing, perhaps the ease that it has to achieve this is due to Palpatine.

Since in his veins runs the blood of one of the most powerful Siths in history and the great capacity that those of this lineage can achieve is unknown, possibly even stronger and more skilled than the Skywalker themselves.