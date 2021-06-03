Why is requintada dangerous

There is a very peculiar term among us, which is “requintada” and it applies in two areas: from our Language Academy, in whose books it means to surpass, to exceed, among some applications. And in tire mounts, where the operator usually stands at the end of a long spider and tightens the wheel nuts until they creak. Then, in a second act, the back and physical structure of the car owner, when he has to remove the wheel on the road, you can suffer serious damages trying to do the operation, especially with the ridiculous wrenches of bolts or nuts that the cars bring. And more if it is a lady in heels.

The nuts and bolts have a working limit according to their specification. Not all resist the same or do similar tasks in mechanics. They are differentiated by degrees of resistance and are marked to know how much force can be applied when tightening them and how capable they are to withstand the stresses and torsions of the parts they tie.

When over-tightened, the screw lengthens and loses strength and, if you insist on torque, it eventually breaks and that happens in cars frequently, especially when it comes to “studs” (another slang word) that are anchored or welded on the horn and the rim is fixed with a nut. When they exceed the torque, the stud is rotated and the assembly must be disassembled to re-weld it. Or the bolt threads are erased and the parts need to be replaced.

Times change and pneumatic or electric guns have been imposed on tire services for these tasks and operators are very prone to exaggerating in the adjustment. The guns have a torque capacity and when they reach the limit they slip and rattle the tool when it is not turning anymore. Repeat the process, that is, the supposed modern refinishing with several additional shots, as is often seen, generates risk because each additional blow the tool gives is taken over by the nut or bolt, which can burst or weaken.

Don’t let them go overboard with adjusting or juggling when installing your car wheels. If you want to be sure that the operation was correct, ask them to make the final tightening of these elements with a torque wrench., especially if you have alloy wheels, and the manuals usually find the force that must be applied, not only on the wheels, but on all the screws and nuts of the car. If the workshop or tire mounter where it is located has that torque wrench, it is on a professional site.