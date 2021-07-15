Why is Rahm 9th on the list of favorites at The Open?

07/15/2021 at 3:50 PM CEST

betfair

The opening day has completely changed the stakes. Jon Rahm, who was called to be the winner at 8.50, has started the British Open on the wrong foot and his price has fallen to [30.0]. The Basque is now only the ninth favorite to win the tournament. Gone are his victory at the last US Open and his first place last week in the world rankings.

At this 149th edition of The Open Championship, which takes place one year after the pandemic was expected, Rahm was full of joy. The Spanish had hooked the public with his game and his victories. However, a damned 9th hole (double bogey) ratified a disastrous opening day for Barrika’s. Rahm arrives this Thursday afternoon in position 65.

Bets are now led by Jordan sppieth. The victory of the American, second with a first card of -5, is listed on Betfair at [6.0]. The South African follows Louis Oosthuizen, leader with -6, a [6.5]

Seve’s legacy

The last Spanish triumph at the British Open was achieved by the legendary Severiano Ballesteros in 1988. It was expected that this year the Cantabrian would have his first successor but, although he can still turn it around, it would be a real feat from another planet for Rahm to pull it off this time. It should be remembered that only Tiger Woods has managed to win at the US Open and The Open in the same season.