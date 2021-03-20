Why is Rado the official timekeeper for AMT 2021?

Anyone who wants to put their tennis skills into practice, has to, yes or yes, take a tour of the stand of Rado because they have a system to measure the speed with which a person makes his “serve”.

It is very simple, you take a racket, a ball, you throw and so so, you will have the exact number (km / h) with which you hit the ball. We tried it and we found several who got so hooked that they decided to try it so many times until they surpassed their “personal best”, just like a professional tennis player.

The Rado ‘Captain Cook Bronze’.

(Courtesy)



Since we were out there, we decided to meet the brand’s star models. One of the novelties that Rado presented at the AMT 2021 It is the ‘Captain Cook Bronze’ family made with the highest technology ceramics. The watch has a perfect combination of shades and is composed of a bronze case, a sapphire crystal, a bronze bezel with a ceramic inlay, and a titanium back cover with sapphire crystal.

We also find the collection ‘True Thinline Les Coleurs’, a collection of watches made entirely of ceramic that pays tribute to a design legend, ‘Le Corbusier’ and in nine of the 63 colors of the ‘Polychromie Archhitecturale’ (Architectural Polychromy) created in 1931 and 1959 by the same.