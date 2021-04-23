Why is Procter & Gamble no longer a purchase option?

Analysts listened carefully to the results presented by P&G, but not everyone was optimistic about the company on a number of things going forward.

According to Nicholson the firm’s planned prices and higher input costs have left it feeling uncertain. “The next two quarters will likely see increasing pressure and results could be mixed.” What’s more lowered its rating from buy to neutral and lowered the price target by $ 15 to $ 150

The price increases in your portfolio will not take effect until September, so Inflation in raw materials could put pressure on the coming months. It also encounters unfavorable exchange rates and difficult comparisons with what happened in 2020.

Nicholson also notes that some emerging markets where P&G operates seem to be getting worse.

These factors could limit the company’s orientation to its outlook for 2022, a year in which many investors are putting the axis before a 2021 still with a lot of uncertainty.

Although the quote is at a low price, ua premium of 6% compared to S&P 500 compared to 25% historical, headwinds are likely to prevent valuation from expanding anytime soon.

However, Nicholson believes that it is a good long-term option due to its market position, strong dividend and cash flow growth. As well as its history of innovation and marketing. But for now it is safer to be on the sidelines.