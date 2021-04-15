Why is Pablo Carreño not a favorite?

04/15/2021 at 5:30 PM CEST

On clay, Pablo Carreño is life insurance. The Spanish comes from taking the title on this same surface in the ATP of Marbella and now we find ourselves with very even odds in the duel against Casper Ruud.

The Norwegian is true that he also has his natural habitat on clay and that he has just defeated an earthling like the Argentine Diego Schwartzman. He has not yielded a single set and that he takes the match is paid to 1.9.

However, Pablo Carreño does not seem to notice the fatigue that he is supposed to be after playing the final in Marbella. He has also won his first two games without giving up a set (against Khachanov and Travaglia) and his victory is one of our recommendations at 1.9.

We understand that one of the factors that makes Spanish not a favorite is physical condition, But Carreño has not been seen diminished at any time to the point of not being able to be competitive and in a match between earthlings he has the upper hand.

They have met twice with a win each. Both matches were on clay and both were resolved in the third set. That the clash has more than two rounds is paid at 2.1.

Recommended fees

Pablo Carreño wins: 1.9

Carreño and Ruud win at least one set: 2.1