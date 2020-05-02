Today (April 30) we left Óscar Chávez, one of the most important and influential Mexican singer-songwriters of trova and protest music that our country has been born. His great legacy has an origin, and for now it is time to talk about him. Of a specific origin: that of his great nickname “Greater Caiphan”. Where did it come from?

Greater Caiman

The story is really incredible and dates back to when Óscar Chávez agreed to appear in Los Caifanes, a film by Juan Ibáñez from 1966. Something that he had never done before and that would change his life forever.

In the film, and with actress and singer Julissa, Óscar Chávez would play “El Estilos”. But what he did not know, or did not count, is that this film was to become a classic in national cinema and would earn him an Ariel from the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences. There is no doubt that what he touched turned him into gold.

The film narrates the meeting of a high-class couple: Jaime and Paloma (Enrique Álvarez Félix and Julissa). At the end of a party, they are seen wandering the streets of Mexico City when in search of privacy they get into an apparently abandoned car. After a few kisses, the couple realizes that this car has an owner, and that it is only there for Captain Jack (Sergio Jiménez) and his Caifanes.

This leads to a series of interesting adventures about the city’s nightlife. And this is where Óscar Chávez comes in. He was one of these Caiafans, and not just one of the bunch, but the most important of all. It was thus, without previous experience in the world of filmography, he earned his nickname as the “Greater Caiphan”.

“(The cinema) It came to me by chance ”, said the singer-songwriter in an interview. “I think it is still endearing, since it shows a Mexico City that no longer exists,” he concluded. In addition to this film, he also participated in films by Ludwig Margules, Luis Alcoriza, Juan Gurrola and Héctor Mendoza.

