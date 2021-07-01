Why is now the best time to buy the iPhone 12 Pro: low for the first time of 1,000 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Were you waiting for the best time to buy the iPhone 12 Pro? Well, it has already arrived: it has just dropped below 1,000 euros for the first time and these are the reasons why you should not miss this opportunity.

Although it has been on the market for a few months, the iPhone 12 Pro continues to be one of the most desired mobiles today. And it is that the details of the terminal have captivated many users, who sigh for its premium finishes or the versatility and quality of its cameras.

As always when we talk about a high-end mobile, one of the main barriers is the price. But we have good news for you: is discounted on Amazon to its historic low price and for the first time you can buy it for only 989 euros.

As we could see in our analysis of the iPhone 12 Pro, it is a mobile with many virtues, and then we are going to tell you why you should take advantage of this opportunity if you want to buy it cheaper.

The new iPhone 12 Pro has 3 12-megapixel cameras, 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connection and the new A14 Bionic processor.

It is the lowest price you have ever had

Until now, the iPhone 12 Pro had never fallen below 1,000 euros, so it is an excellent opportunity to buy it cheaper. Also, keep in mind that Apple does not usually lower the price of its products, so it is difficult for you to find it cheaper in the short term.

It has 128 GB of storage for your photos and videos

This iPhone 12 Pro has 128 GB of storage, so you will have enough space for your photos and videos. In comparison, the cheapest standard iPhone 12 only gives you 64GB of internal storage, which will quickly run out of space.

It’s from Amazon, with all the guarantees that that implies

This offer to buy the cheapest iPhone 12 Pro is from Amazon, so you benefit from all the guarantees offered by the e-commerce giant.

Among them are the secure payment, the return and refund guarantee, free shipping, and even the possibility of financing it at 0% in four installments with the Pay in 4 service. And if you want more advantages, you can take advantage of the free trial month of Amazon Prime.

Surely it will be easier for you to recover the investment by selling it in the future

Being iPhone 12 Pro, In the future it will be easier for you to recoup the investment if you sell it second hand. This terminal devalues ​​at a very slow rate and after a few months you will be able to get a lot of money if you sell it.

It costs about the same as the 128GB iPhone 12 in the Apple Store

Right now, the standard 128GB iPhone 12 costs 959 euros at the Apple Store. Therefore, For only 30 euros more you can take the advanced model with premium matte finish and better photographic equipment.

It is one of the best mobiles you can buy for this price

At this time, The iPhone 12 Pro is one of the best mobiles you can buy in the price range that goes from 900 to 1,000 euros. If you also have other devices from the Apple ecosystem, the choice for this model over Android phones is even clearer.

The new iPhone 12 Pro has 3 12-megapixel cameras, 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connection and the new A14 Bionic processor.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.