Why is Nirvana’s “Stay Away” becoming a hymn to coronavirus isolation?

In 1991 Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl – best known for forming Nirvana– they released what for many is the best album of their entire career, Nevermind, which includes r0las that are now legendary and that really do not need a presentation, although there is the odd little gem hidden within the list of songs. However, in these moments when the coronavirus is the topic that everyone is talking about, The band’s “Stay Away” is becoming an anthem for all rockers to stay home.

Turns out musician Urian Hackney, member and drummer of the punk rock and garage band, Rough Francis, decided to take advantage of the free time he has after they canceled the presentations they had planned for adapt the song that Cobain, Grohl and Novoselic composed in order to warn everyone the importance of following the directions from the World Health Organization, but above all, The best thing they can do right now is stay in their homes.

For this modified the title to “Stay Inside” to make more sense and changed parts of the lyrics so that they had some of the recommendations that we all already know like washing your hands well, avoiding being in places where there are a large number of people gathered and above all, stay in social isolation until it’s safe to be back on the streets. As if this were not enough, He also decided to re-record it in his home studio playing all the instruments, bass, guitar and drums, just for the data.

The impact of this new version of the song has been so great that even the official Nirvana Facebook account shared “Stay Inside”, in order for thousands of people to see what Urian Hackney did and so they can understand how important it is for them to do something as simple as staying for a few days at home.

There is no doubt that music is currently helping the world in different ways while concerts and live performances are on hiatus. While all this is going on, check below the “Stay Inside !, the modified Nirvana song that is helping to raise awareness among all the chavorruqueros at heart: