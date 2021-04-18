Why is my car shaking in neutral? It’s broken?

The engines of our vehicles produce vibrations inherently. Vibrations that elements such as flywheels or motor blocks are responsible for cushioning, for our comfort, and for the well-being and proper functioning of the mechanics. Sometimes these vibrations can be excessive, and they are especially noticeable when we are standing, with the car started but the gear in neutral. In this article we will review some of the possible causes of these vibrations, and how to remedy them.

A dual-mass flywheel in poor condition

Although the dual-mass flywheels are more common in diesel cars, They have also been present for years in gasoline cars. If your car is older or older, there is a possibility that your dual-mass flywheel is not in good condition. Its internal springs wear out and the flywheel becomes unbalanced, producing engine lurching and rattling, especially at idle or low revs. Replacing a dual-mass flywheel is not cheap, and is often accompanied by a new clutch disc, a labor-intensive operation.

The rattle of a bad DMM is not rhythmic and is accompanied by a distinctive clack-clack sound.

Depending on the vehicle and the workshop chosen, the replacement of a dual-mass flywheel can range between 600 euros and 2,000 euros. Which way is the quickest to know that the DMF is the problem? If when the clutch is pressed the noises disappear. In extreme and rare cases, the vibration could come from the primary shaft of the gearbox, or its secondary shaft, but these vibrations would have to be accompanied by great difficulty in engaging gears, and in general a malfunction of the gearbox.

In this case we would be facing a much more serious breakdown, which would require the repair or replacement of the gearbox. As we say, it is a very rare case.

In what condition are the studs of your engine?

The motor bearings, silentblocks or motor blocks, are rubber and metal elements that ensure that vibrations produced by the engine are not transmitted to the passenger compartment, in addition to damping the bending movements made by the motor due to its operation. The rubber of the studs ends up degrading with time and use, generating unwanted play and vibrations. There are several studs that hold the engine, both at the top and at the bottom, and there are also supports next to the gearbox.

Every thruster has various rubber and metal mounts. If one of them is in bad shape, you will notice it quickly.

If the engine vibrates excessively at idle and you feel excessive jerking when accelerating or when suddenly releasing the accelerator – in this case, the culprit will be the lower block, known as the “anti-torque” mount – as well as very sudden engine starts and stops, it is quite plausible that your engine mounts are in poor condition and require replacement. Fortunately, they are low cost parts and relatively easy replacement in the workshop.

Check the injection system and the glow plugs, especially in diesel cars

If the dual-mass flywheel is in good condition and so are the engine mounts, we must look elsewhere for the causes of the vibration. Diesel engines inherently generate more vibrations than gasoline engines, and these vibrations, if out of tune, may have their origin in an off-point injection system. If one of the injectors of our common-rail diesel is dirty or in bad condition, annoying vibrations will be generated, which could even be mistaken for a damaged dual-mass flywheel.

A single out of balance injector can cause considerable vibrations.

How can you tell if the vibrations are coming from the injection system? You will know if these vibrations occur only when cold or hot or if they are minimized by activating consumers such as the air conditioning system. The only way to know for sure is by connecting the vehicle to a diagnostic machine. If your car has a gasoline engine the vibrations will always be lower than those of a diesel, but they could come from spark plugs and coils in bad condition, and it would be the first place to check from my point of view.

Finally, and again returning to cars with a diesel engine – much more susceptible to vibrations – do not forget to check the condition of the glow plugs: if they are in poor condition, the car can vibrate considerably, but it will only do so when starting in cold, and never for more than a minute.