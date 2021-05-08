Why is Mother’s Day 2021 celebrated on different dates in the United States and Mexico?

May is a very important month both for those who live in the United States and for those who live in Mexico, since it is when the celebration of the Mother’s Day.

There are not family that does not celebrate who is the great pillar of the family; Without a doubt, the mother is the most important person that any human being has in his life.

From the moment we are born until the last day of life, the mothers they accompany us at all times; They give us their love, they give us happiness and their unconditional support, something difficult to find with anyone else.

Despite the fact that both the US and Mexico celebrate the Mother’s Day, it is not celebrated on the same date.

When is Mother’s Day celebrated in the US?

Americans celebrate this day on the second Sunday in May, which in 2021 is next Sunday the 9th.

This celebration originated in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when a woman from West Virginia named Anna Jarvis began to promote the recognition, one day of the year, of the effort made by the mothers workers of that time. He also advocated for the improvement of their working and health conditions.

In 1909, then President Woodrow Wilson took up the initiative from Jarvis and promoted the idea that there would be a day to celebrate the mothers, in general, establishing in 1914 that this date would be the second Sunday of the month of May.

When is Mother’s Day celebrated in Mexico?

In this country, the date is fixed and the festivities are always on May 10 and originated thanks to the officialization of the celebration in the United States.

According to data from the Excelsior newspaper, it was in 1922 when the founder of this newspaper, Rafael Alducín, announced that the neighboring country was celebrating the Mother’s Day and the idea began to spread that the same should be done in Mexico.

This initiative was supported by the then Secretary of Public Education, José Vasconcelos, the Catholic Church and some other sectors of the population, therefore, it began to be carried out uninterruptedly since then. In this way, Mexico became the first country in all of Latin America to commemorate a Mother’s Day.

It is also said that the idea originated in 1922 thanks to some feminist groups that at that time began to question the gender roles assumed in Mexican society, labor rights, contraceptive methods and the concept of motherhood as a life goal.

Dr. Margarita Sanger published a brochure entitled “La Brújula del Hogar” in Mérida, Yucatán, a document with information on birth control and was distributed by the federal entity government, headed at that time by Felipe Carrillo Puerto.

That is why some point out that the celebration of May 10 was also established as a political measure to counteract the spread of these ideas.

