Why is Mexico experiencing the third wave of Covid-19? | Tec Review

The country faces a new increase in positive cases for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but Why is Mexico experiencing the third wave of Covid-19?

The reasons for the third wave

Hugo López Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, said that in the “incipient new wave of infections,” most of them are occurring in greater numbers in young people.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made “a call for young people to protect themselves, to take care of themselves, but the essence of everything, the main recommendation is that we get vaccinated, because we protect ourselves, we are not thinking about it too much.”

The third wave could be due to basic measures have been relaxed sanitary like the social distancing, hand washing and avoid closed places where many people are concentrated.

The need to reactivate the economy and the exhaustion due to the confinement, has led businesses to allow large groups of people.

Day by day the growth of activities on public roads is more noticeable.

Several places like La Condesa, where the parks are full of children with and without face masks and where keeping social distance is not possible, are an example of this.

But the agglomerations can also be observed in pubs, restaurants, formal or informal shopping areas, in famous flea markets such as Tepito and its surroundings. Vaccination has also reportedly relaxed security measures.

On the other hand, in Mexico there are already records of the four variants of concern, which are increasing month by month.

Also, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, said that she analyzes reopen the nightclubs of Mexico City.

“The idea is, without excluding, because look for that in closed places because there are people who have already been vaccinated or who have tested negative, that is the idea of ​​the scheme,” he said.

The panorama

In June, the number of cases grew, after almost six months of not having registered a considerable increase.

Despite the growing epidemiological curve and in the middle of summer vacations, 19 states of the Republic are in green traffic lights, eight in yellow and five in orange.

According to Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell, although cases are on the rise, deaths are not.

At the July 13 conference, he explained that the two previous waves behaved in a similar way in terms of the number of new cases, but this third wave, in particular, registers fewer hospitalizations and fewer deaths, “this is due to the vaccination strategy … A scientifically designed plan, similar to that of England, the United States, Canada or France ”, he argued.

At that conference, the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, reported that to date 40% of the population over 18 years of age has been vaccinated, “the data shows that vaccination is the most effective strategy to prevent severe cases of Covid -19 “.

In the country, 247,526 people have died from Covid-19 to date and it is estimated that there are at least 63,093 active cases.

López-Gatell, affirmed that we can already talk about the positive effects of vaccination and that there is already a demographic and epidemiological change in the country.

“Mexico has received, from December 23, 2020 to July 13 of this year, 66,904,585 doses of six types of vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, SinoVac, Sputnik V, Cansino and Johnson & Johnson / Janssen), with them they have vaccinated more than 35 million people, of which 61% have the complete scheme ”.

He reported that the first wave began in February 2020, the second wave began in October 2020 with a peak in January 2021, then the curve narrowed for six consecutive months, and “the third epidemic wave has four weeks, when it began the accelerated growth of cases ”.

Although confirmed cases behave very similarly between the first, second and third waves, in the latter, hospitalizations and deaths due to vaccination were reduced by 75%, he said.

Traffic lights in the country

Green: Baja California, Coahuila, Durango, Zacatecas, Jalisco, Nayarit, Michoacán, Guanajuato, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Guerrero, Morelos, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Puebla, Oaxaca, Chiapas.

Yellow: Mexico City, Veracruz, Colima, Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Nuevo León and Campeche are on yellow traffic lights.

Orange: Baja California Sur, Tamaulipas, Tabasco, Quintana Roo and Yucatán.