Why is Madripur important? The presence of the city in comics

Not long ago, in the third episode of Disney + “Falcon and The Winter Soldier”, we were able to see the protagonists go to the fictional island of Madripur / Madripoor (In Spanish the first option has almost always been used more) to advance his search for the serum of the super soldiers. Well, I’m sure that readers of Marvel comics will be familiar with that name. And what about those who do not know that island or its importance in the world of cartoons? Well what I bring you this article to tell you a little about Madripur.

For specifying location, and remembering that it is a fictitious creation, the Principality of Madripur is located in the Indonesian archipelago. It is an island in the middle of one of the main commercial shipping routes in the world. That is the reason why, for example, Madripur has huge docks, as well as an international airport, and many private runways. If to this is added the fact that Madripur lives practically from imports, since it hardly has spaces of arable land from which to exploit natural resources, we have the perfect breeding ground for people linked in one way or another to the world of crime. And also, historically Madripur was an area of ​​buccaneers who took refuge there after looting commercial ships.

But that’s not all, because in Madripur we can perfectly distinguish an “Upper Zone”, where the rich people with more resources on the island are settled, and therefore everything is more luxurious, from the buildings to what can be found there, while paradoxically the “Low Neighborhoods” are the opposite, being inhabited by poor people. Now, in addition to being part of the same island, these parts have in common the fact that, as I already mentioned, crime does not understand classes, as it is the hallmark of Madripur.

There are some things that make Madripur ideal for anyone with dishonest intentions, such as the fact that businesses of all kinds are allowed (as long as they do not pose a threat to the established order, which would depend on who governs at that time), or that there is no extradition treaty for criminals, turning this island into a candy for every criminal wanted by the law.

This is roughly, because I would like to stop and talk about a specific character closely linked to this island, and comment in passing some places of some importance in it. Well, said character is … Wolverine!

Exactly, the famous mutant has a strong bond with Madripur, dating back to his first solo adventures in the late 1980s (narrated by Chris Claremont and illustrated by John Buscema), when he got his own series and most of his adventures took place here or were linked to things on the island. Of course it must be said that Wolverine used the nickname “Patch” in his first stay in Madripur, since at that time all the members of the X-Men were considered dead, and good old Wolverine wanted to remain anonymous. And for this he resorted to the object that mentions his nickname, and tried to use his claws as little as possible so as not to be recognized by anyone.

So things, Wolverine ended up being one of the managers of “Bar Princesa” (We see a poster of it in the third episode of the “Falcon and The Winter Soldier” series), a place located in the underworld of the city, and where all kinds of affairs were happening, with Patch being aware of the vast majority from them. Second-rate villains such as Camorra and Hemorragia, the Silver Samurai or Tigre began to parade there.

But it is not the only point of interest on the island, as it is also thanks to Wolverine we were shown the existence of a branch of the law firm “Landau, Luckman and Lake”, where the most curious things happened, and we got to know the airline that Archie Corrigan ran, a Vietnam veteran with whom Wolverine befriended until the pilot died and the company ceased operations.

And finally, and although it is paradoxical that there is something similar to the one carried out on the island, I also want to mention the existence of the “Prince’s Palace”, one of the most luxurious places in Madripur, located at a point that makes it one of the safest and most difficult places to invade. Within its walls, conspiracy and corruption rampage daily.

Although Wolverine, on the superhero side, is the character most closely related to Madripur in the comics, he is not the only pajamas who have had adventures there. However, and Although it is an archaeological reading somewhat difficult to find, I encourage you to read “Wolverine: Life and death in Madripur” to get an idea of ​​what life is like on the island (And if you like it, I encourage you to read more issues of volume 1 of the character), regardless of any more modern collection that you want to follow where this place also appears. And this is all for my part, I hope this review of the island of Madripur has been useful for you.