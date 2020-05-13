The latest DC Comics Animated Universe (DCAU) movie continues to be highly commented on by fans, who just noticed that ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ is akin to Zack Snyder’s vision that the end result that was shown in theaters movies.

Snyder’s work at the DCEU began with ‘Man of Steel’ in 2013 and continued with ‘Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice ‘in 2016Both films remain deeply polarizing to this day.

Although his participation in the DCEU continued with ‘Justice League’, his departure from the film along with the last minute scenes that were made, it turned out that what hit theaters in late 2017, was far from the version that he had directed.

‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ is very different from almost any other DC animated movie, and comes closer to Snyder’s idea with interplanetary invasions to heroic sacrifices.

This would ultimately lead to the emergence of the ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ campaign.

The story the animated film tells is so similar to Snyder’s plans that the parallels between the two are simply impossible to overlook.

‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ is similar to Zack Snyder’s vision, and one with a special classificationl for the fate of the world where many characters are killed or horribly mutilated.

This also makes it incredibly similar to the Zack Snyder movies in DC. ‘Man of Steel’ was a true movie for over 13 years, while the Ultimate Edition of ‘Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice ‘was tough enough to earn a special ranking.

After Darkseid’s victory, many of the undead heroes become subordinates under his control, and one in particular becomes one of his most valuable assets in maintaining his dominance on Earth.

The nightmarish future of Darkseid’s invasion of Earth was first glimpsed in ‘Batman vs. Superman ‘, and Snyder intended to include him in his later DC movies.

This future is supposed to have come through the villain taking down Lois Lane, followed by Superman’s harrowing lineup with Apokolips. after he lost any trace of will by falling into the Anti-Life Equation.

However, Snyder’s goal was to face the Justice League with an apparently insurmountable challenge, making his battle against Darkseid that much more triumphant and illuminating the inherent heroism of each character, as is also the case in the animated film.

Above all, ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ establishes the interconnected DCAU as its own universe and telling its own story.

This also confirms that ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’ is similar to Zack Snyder’s vision.Since his films were intended as a five-movie arc with a clearly outlined beginning, middle, and end.

Although not all the details of how it was developed are known, it is known that Snyder planned the end of Batman and the heroes seeing all the consequences, something similar to what is seen in the animation.