Why is ‘Jurassic Park’ still so surprising after 28 years?

Jurassic park was one of the first blockbusters to combine a sense of arthouse cinema and pure entertainment. It was not only a critical and box office event, but a milestone in the history of cinema. Twenty-eight years after its premiere, the refined sense of cinematic magic that Steven Spielberg brought to his work remains intact.

Beyond the sequels – even an animated series – that it generated, Jurassic Park is a film that demonstrates the ability of the world of cinema to find its own way to renew itself. One so accurate, brilliant and eloquent, that it still surprises and intrigues in equal measure.

Because Jurassic Park wasn’t just a good movie with a huge box office. It was a technological and argumentative step, which made the use of digital effects a common currency. With its fearless air, iconic scenes, but especially its emphasis on the sense of storytelling,

Jurassic Park was a significant event. Even almost thirty years after its arrival on the screen, it still retains its novel and well-built air. Still the combination of artisan visual effects and state-of-the-art technology creates a convincing atmosphere. But beyond that, Jurassic Park demonstrates the importance of a good story to tell, told with all the power of cinema.

Steven Spielberg, an expert in showing the cinematographic from the emotional and the strange, found in Michael Crichton’s novel the perfect combination. The director had created a new kind of horror with Jaws (1975). By then, he used all kinds of mechanical effects and camera games to tell a minimal story of enormous impact.

Soon after, he found a way to combine a sensitive story with science fiction, in the family film masterpiece ET The Extraterrestrial (1982). By the time the director arrived on the set of Jurassic Park, he already had enough experience and resources to strike a new balance. And it’s that sci-fi look, with a touch of brilliant creative and discursive wit, that makes Jurassic Park novel, even today.

Jurassic park: once upon a time there was a world of dinosaurs

For the Blu-Ray release of the original Jurassic Park trilogy, actress Ariana Richards – Lex in the first movie – spoke about her experience. “There is a unique quality in this world that Steven created [Spielberg]. He’s not the only one who as a young man longed to experience the world in a different way. But he managed to do it. It almost took us back in time to prehistory and experimenting with exotic creatures like dinosaurs among us. ” Richards’s words not only summarize the impact that the feature film aroused in his time, but also the transition from one way of making cinema to another more refined.

Already by then, James Cameron had brought science fiction to impeccable adult sophistication with Terminator 2 (1991). But perhaps, what makes Jurassic Park so powerful and unforgettable is his way of playing with the collective imagination. Not only did he manage to recreate dinosaurs in a convincing way, but also to take the notion of reality in his creatures to a new layer.

It was of considerable importance to the director to make the existence of the great prehistoric beasts credible. And he did it, captivating an entire generation that suddenly found their childhood dreams of dinosaurs as living creatures come true.

It is also a major project, aimed at changing the perception of entertainment cinema. In another interview featured on the Blu Ray, special effects expert Dennis Muren spoke about “the permanent experience” at Jurassic Park.

“I always thought that when we did it in five or ten years it would look outdated and obsolete, but it is not like that,” said Muren. And perhaps, it is that feeling that the film remains unchanged in its quality to amaze, that makes it still so powerful and meaningful.

A tour of a good idea

Steven Spielberg and Universal Studios purchased the rights to the eponymous book on which the film is based in May 1990, even before the book was published. And Spielberg himself has related that even before there was a scripted version of the story, he had already drawn his most famous scenes.

Undoubtedly, it bases its effectiveness on its ability to create and build a powerful proposal from the implausible. For Spielberg it was of enormous importance that the story be credible through a universe of its own. As the project progressed, the director surrounded himself with anthropologists, paleontologists, and scientists from various branches to discuss the idea.

Was it possible to clone a dinosaur? It was not. What could be the closest hypothesis to achieve it? Based on pseudoscientific speculation, Spielberg took the best ideas in the book and surrounded them with a debate on ethics. Thus, the scientific proposal, although important, did not seem as relevant as the fact of the importance of the moral.

In fact, one of the few criticisms of the film is the large amount of time that the characters debate about the ethical importance of the park. A way of mixing complicated topics with something deeper, more elaborate than mere formal speculation about dinosaurs.

By then, Spielberg was also filming Schindler’s List, his great authorship. The relationship between the two works seems distant, but in reality there is an obvious link. Both are versions about good and evil, one based on science fiction and the other on history.

Spielberg, who had long conversations with philosophers and historians, endowed his dinosaur movie with a powerful conception of reality. The themes that are addressed in Jurassic Park, amidst the display of technique and adventure, have a certain resonance of considerable value.

And now, the big stars of ‘Jurassic Park’

To create the dinosaurs of Jurassic park, Spielberg had to rely on several options. Especially when it was clear that it couldn’t just be an animatronic design. The cost would be prohibitive and the idea based on scales, in addition to proportion games, ended up being unfeasible.

So he had to resort to creativity. The late special effects master Stan winston and his team, created the smallest dinosaurs for live action. But in this case, it would only be the upper half (heads and torsos) and in other cases, the lower half, including the legs and claws.

On the other hand, Michael Lantieri, a special effects supervisor for Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, would analyze camera games. Phil Tippett, who received an Oscar for his work on Return of the Jedi, would use his “Go-Motion” technique. A way to complete the scenario and also to create a second perception about the plane and the real condition of the dinosaurs. It would be in charge of creating the consistent relationship of reality in the wide planes.

By last Dennis Muren from Industrial Light and Magic (ILM) would be in charge of combining all of the above in post-production. It was Spielberg who was responsible for insisting on taking CGI technology to a new step to fully recreate the T-Rex.

Despite great digital advancements, the digitally generated dinosaurs from Jurassic Park only appear on screen for 6 minutes. Actually, the entire set of creatures only has 14 minutes of the movie that lasts 127 minutes. Which means that the most shocking thing in Jurassic Park is its history, beyond its special effects.

For the story: when dinosaurs ruled the earth

The famous paleontologist Jack Horner he was part of the film’s production team. Later, the scientist would assure that it took him efforts to believe “the quality of realism” of Spielberg’s work. It was also the same as the production team admitted. Like Stan Wilson and his team, they were in the end astonished by the on-screen outcome of the project.

Twenty-eight years after its premiere, Jurassic Park remains a symbol of the quality of cinema to amaze. One that also bases its potential on good stories, told in an extraordinary way. But above all, in the possibility of making the audience part of a wide and exciting experience. A way of telling stories that turned pure entertainment into an author’s work.

