Caro Quintero wants to have control of Sonora, the coveted Mexican state (Photo: File)

This Friday, June 19, a group of armed men arrived in the municipality of Caborca, in the state of Sonora, and began a horror scene: men killed and tortured on the road, charred vehicles, and gas stations and burning houses.

The massacre gave something to talk about: it was broadcast by the media and on social networks, where it was discussed of the new confrontation between two criminal groups of drug trafficking in Mexico.

« This is Sonora, this is Mexico, this is my town, I live here, Although you do not believe it« Wrote Adrián LeBarón on his Twitter account after one of the events.

During the massacre, the State Coordination Table for the Construction of Peace and Security reported on the displacement of different police corporations, of the three levels of government, to Caborca. Nobody was. That Friday night there were no authorities.

On Friday June 19, several vehicles were burned in Carboca, Sonora (Photo: Special)

Violent incidents have not been isolated or unique. In the municipality of Caborca there have been several clashes in recent months, and it is suspected that the protagonists are a new group against an established one.

According to the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), the Sinaloa Cartel is the criminal group with the most power and control in Sonora. « Los Chapitos », led by the sons of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, « El Chapo », is one of the cartel subgroups with the largest presence in the state.

He Caborca ​​cartel, the new on the scene, is allegedly led by Rafael Caro Quintero, « The Narco of Narcos ». However, the United States Drug Control Administration (DEA) considers Caro Quintero as one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel.

The scenes of terror and massacres suggest that Caro Quintero is starting a war against « Los Chapitos »: messages attributed to the Caborca ​​Cartel continue to appear in violent incidents.

Violence in Caborca, Sonora (Infobae)

“We are the people of Caro Quintero. This square belonged to us and now all those producers, merchants, miners in the region will have to pay for the square. Here we are to clean. We are the sweeper […] Together we are the Caborca ​​Cartel and for the time being we will continue in their fields and their homes … ”, said a blanket next to human remains in coolers on the El Mechudo bridge.

Everything indicates that Caro Quintero has returned by territories that « belong » to it.

According to the journalist Héctor de Mauleón, in his column this Tuesday for El Universal, « El Narco de Narcos » had control of Caborca ​​during the eighties, its time with greater power.

For years, Caborca ​​has been identified as the Caro Quintero operations center. In that town, the alleged leader of the Sinaloa Cartel controls the planting, cultivation, and harvest of marijuana.

Everything indicates that Caro Quintero has returned through territories that “belong to him” (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

His dominance in the area has been absolute. As residents testify, When the « Narco de Narcos » group arrives, no one crosses their path.

Clues to the activity of the Mexican capo at the site have been evident. For example, in Sonora, the sale of luxury cars has been monopolized by Caborca, land of ranchers, who could not be the acquirers. In addition, the sale and purchase of ranches has increased substantially, since they were sold at double their cost, and the buyers are not ranchers either.

Mauleón affirmed that the Federal Police (PF), in 2018, tried to capture Ismael Zambada García, « El Mayo », leader of the Sinaloa Cartel. The failed operation in Culiacán detected the presence of armored trucks escorted by authorities of the federal entity, Sinaloa.

Before being able to capture “El Mayo”, he eloped. However, through investigations, the PF discovered that actually it was Caro Quintero, who remained protected in Culiacán by the groups of Zambada García and “Los Chapitos”, Jesús Alfredo and Iván Archivaldo Guzmán-Salazar.

The scenes of terror and massacres suggest that Caro Quintero is starting a war against “Los Chapitos”: messages attributed to the Caborca ​​Cartel continue to appear in violent incidents (Photo: Twitter)

Today, the friendship between the three seems to be over, according to federal authorities. Since the « Culiacanazo », the failed operation on October 17 to try to capture Ovidio Guzmán López, where « El Mayo » supposedly abandoned « Los Chapitos », there have been breaks inside the cartel.

Sonora, being a border state, it is a privileged and strategic point for drug trafficking groups. In the entity, the Caborca ​​Cartel, led by Caro Quintero, faces « Los Salazar », another wing of the Sinaloa Cartel from the municipality of Chínipas, Chihuahua.

« Here nobody wants to speak. Everything is taken by ‘them’. People are afraid that they kill their families, ”a local journalist explained to Mauleón.

The Executive Secretariat for Public Security (SESNSP) stated that during the first five months of 2020 homicides registered in Sonora increased by 40% compared to those registered on the same dates last year.

The founder and leader of the defunct Guadalajara Cartel was arrested in 1985 for the murder of DEA agent Enrique Camarena, for which the US has an order to extradite him (Photo: File)

“Since the end of last year, violence has escalated like never before. Deaths and clashes happen every day. Now the drug traffickers break into even the municipal capitals, and they move around with total impunity, and for several hours, selecting who they are going to execute, ”Mauleón wrote.

« The inhabitants are better silent. They know that everything is taken by ‘them’. They know the price you pay for saying what everyone knows. «

Caro Quintero wants to have control of the coveted Mexican state. According to the DEA, the Sinaloa Cartel is the main drug trafficking group that enters the United States with drugs from Sonora. through Arizona.

Rafael Caro Quintero, « El Narco de Narcos », was released from prison in 2013 for « violations of due process »: the argument of the judges was that the criminal should have been tried by state and not federal courts.

Among other accusations that Rafael Caro Quintero faces, one that refers to the fact that since 1980 he maintains the leadership of the Sinaloa Cartel, even from prison, which would have generated hundreds of millions of dollars (Photo: PFP / CUARTOSCURO)

The founder and leader of the defunct Guadalajara Cartel was arrested in 1985 for the murder of DEA agent Enrique Camarena, for which the US has an order to extradite him.

The US government offers a reward of USD 20 million for his capture. In contrast, the reward for Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho”, leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, is USD 10 million, and for “El Mayo” it is USD 5 million.

Among other accusations that Rafael Caro Quintero faces, one that refers to the fact that since 1980 he maintains the leadership of the Sinaloa Cartel, even from prison, which would have generated hundreds of millions of dollars.

