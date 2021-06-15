Why is it so difficult to lose weight?

Surely you, dear reader, have suffered at some point (if you are not experiencing it right now) the torture of shedding excess pounds. It is a recurring decision that most of us mortals make on a regular basis, commonly annually.

It usually coincides with late spring, when we check in front of the mirror how shamelessly we feel that swimsuit that, just last summer, so gracefully highlighted our silhouette.

Assuming that there is always the option of putting the world as a hat and launching yourself to praise the one who invented adding “X” in the sizes, you decide to be responsible, disciplined, healthy, rigorous with yourself and … bet on torture.

Because, let’s stop with stories, losing weight is an ordeal. Especially when his prodigious youthful metabolism abandoned him many years ago. But why is this so? Why is it so easy and pleasant to gain weight and so painful and slave to lose weight?

Well the answer is simple. Adipose tissue (the one that mercilessly expands and grows into the hideous love handles) is a marvelous evolutionary invention that Gollum, if it weren’t for the fact that it’s in the bones, would certainly have considered my treasure.

Where do the “tires”?

Adipose tissue has the characteristic of being stored where we least want it. (Photo: .)

The common denominator in all forms of life is the survival instinct. This can be summarized, to put it quickly, in the instincts of reproduction (for the survival of the species), and of maintenance of vital signs (homeostasis) and feeding (for the survival of the individual).

In principle, food gives us two things:

Raw material for growth, tissue repair and synthesis of biomolecules necessary for the performance of vital functions. Chemical energy to efficiently keep the biological machine that is our body running. This includes everything that underlies the metabolic umbrella: the internal chemical, osmotic, electrical, and mechanical workings. To which is added the external work of locomotion and communication and, as we are homeothermic animals, the generation of calories necessary to maintain a constant temperature that does not depend on that of the external environment. All this energy is generated, basically, by oxidizing carbohydrates, lipids (fats) and proteins and obtaining adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the quintessential biological energy currency.

When the energy balance is out of balance (that is, when the energy required for all of the above is exceeded with the calories contained in an excess of ingested food), we store the excess energy.

And here is the crux of the matter.

Storing ATP as such is physiologically unviable. It is necessary to resort to accumulating energy in the form of the redox potential of biomolecules that allow us, at a given moment, to obtain ATP from them by oxidizing them (that is, burning them).

We know how difficult it is to burn excess calories ingested. (Photo: .)

In principle, of the three candidates that we have (carbohydrates, lipids and proteins), the most efficient form of energy storage is fat, since its oxidation generates 9.56 Kcal / g, almost double what a gram of carbohydrate or protein yields.

To this must be added the fact that proteins contain nitrogen, the most limiting element in growth and reproduction, so it would be an inexcusable waste to use it as a vulgar energy reserve.

On the other hand, the abundant carbohydrates could be used as a storage substrate. In fact, glycogen (a starch-like polysaccharide) is stored in the liver and in muscle fibers. But, oh problem, it is stored in a hydrated way (4-5 g water / g carbohydrate) which generates two weights: volume and weight. Fat, on the other hand, is stored anhydrously (without water) occupying a much smaller volume.

Consequently, fat (colloquially chicha, molla or manteca) is the perfect system to store surplus: it requires little space and is very energy efficient.

We have found the philosopher’s stone of the biological pantry.

Oddly enough, this sensational biological discovery is not new. On the contrary, it is a very conservative mechanism in phylogeny that is already present in unicellular organisms. But while bacteria and protozoa store fat in intracellular organelles known as lipid bodies, multicellular animals developed specialized cells to house it.

However, the development of adipose tissue, specialized in containing fat (in the form of triglycerides) in differentiated cells (adipocytes), appears only in vertebrates (and not in all: sharks, for example, do not have them).

Metabolism changes with age and makes it harder to maintain weight. (Photo: .)

Adipose tissue: what a great invention!

The adipose tissue of vertebrates has provided an evolutionary novelty that brings together very interesting possibilities:

It works as a specialized pantry where to store, in an orderly way and inside the adipocytes, the energy reserves. When needed, lipases release fatty acids from triglycerides, which go into beta oxidation, generating the requested ATP. This cupboard is extensible, that is, its volume can grow in parallel with the energy input and, thus, take advantage of the fat cows of a fortunate and temporary availability of food in nature (rare circumstance). It can be located practically all over the body; in fact, sometimes we have the feeling that threads come out even in the soul. The adaptive potential of this fabric has been made profitable in a very versatile way. Thus, and in addition to acting as a thermal insulator, mechanical buffer and heat generator in its brown fat variant (essential for the survival of hibernating mammals), it is known to intervene in an astonishing variety of functions. In fact, adipocytes secrete molecules involved in energy homeostasis, the physiology of insulin, and even in immuno-endocrine functions. All this without mentioning curious specific functions that occur in some animals, such as male lampreys, which use adipocytes to warm themselves (literally) when meeting a mature female.

The pleasant component

The innate pleasure of eating makes it harder to lose weight. (Photo: .)

The existence of such a tissue, which not only acts passively as energy storage but also actively increases the biological efficacy of the species, is something that has not gone unnoticed evolutionarily.

Quite the contrary, mechanisms have been selected that favor its development (gain weight) to the detriment of those that would make it easier to lose (lose weight).

So much so that the genes involved in the ability to conserve triglycerides are present in taxa as basal as yeast.

On the other hand, it is known that ingestive behavior is influenced by hypothalamic connections with the corticolimbic system and the rhombencephalon.

Which, roughly speaking in silver, means that natural selection has ensured that eating is an important source of hedonic and pleasure.

When we fight against the kilos, all the weapons are few: we fight against biochemical, physiological and behavioral mechanisms that our nature has selected over millions of years to ensure our survival.

And since evolution is not a finalist, nor does it follow any script, it did not foresee the appearance of a species like Homo sapiens which, considering these biological guarantees of energy supply insufficient, expanded them with supermarkets on every corner, gin and tonics with premium tonics and ice cream. of macadamia nuts.

So there is no way …

*TO. Victoria de Andrés Fernández is a tenured professor in the Department of Animal Biology, University of Malaga. His original article was published in The Conversation which you can read here.

