Why is it seen more than before and what about the animators?

Anime may be going through one of its best eras in history. The genre has audiences almost anywhere in the world. The stories are reaching different audiences and, through technology, there is a series of tools that allow us to improve the adaptations of the manga or the new proposals. A boom.

Added to this is the rise of streaming, a change in consumption habits that was expected in the long term and that the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated. More and more anime is seen and there is a greater diversity of stories. However, that demand is also a double-edged sword: the studios are working at full speed and the animators, exhausted, “do not see the cheese on the toast.”

Phenomena like Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba), Attack the titans (Shingeki no Kyojin) or Death note impact on manga and anime. The Demon Slayer case has an even greater resonance. His influence in the industry is no longer only associated with comics and Netflix, but also with cinema, breaking records and mobilizing audiences.

What do the numbers say?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

According to Parrot Analytics, a company focused on the study of media and platforms, the demand for anime increased significantly. The increase is not just Japan, lord and master of manga and anime. The study “Animation Landscape Update: Spotlight on Anime” indicates that interest in anime increased on a global scale. Between May 2020 and April 2021, the attention increased as follows:

United States: 100%

Brazil: 36.9%

Canada: 32.5%

China: 30.5%

UK: 27.9%

Germany: 27.9%

Mexico: 26.6%

Russia: 26.4%

These were not the only countries evaluated and that also showed growth. However, the data hides a more important one marked in the report: in the United States there is a gap of more than 30% between the demand for anime of the audiences and the supply of content available.

The crisis of success

This gap between demand and supply, which perhaps not only occurs in the United States, represents a crisis in the sector. The rise of anime is claiming more than they can offer. Different factors influence this scenario. During the most recent edition of “Ani-May”, an event with different presentations on gender and the industry, it was detailed in relation to the reasons for growth and, also, its current situation.

According to what was reported by Signal News, among the reasons given by the specialists, the development of streaming stands out. To the traditional channels is added the space that different platforms, such as Netflix or Crunchyroll, give to the genre. Netflix is ​​developing its own content while Crunchyroll is exclusively dedicated to broadcasting anime.

What generates this? Traditional fans have more options to watch anime and, in turn, it is easier to attract new fans. During “Ani-May” the case of parents who inherit these consumption habits from their children was raised. That multigenerational interest cannot be easily satisfied.

According to what was recorded by Signal News, the development of a new anime from scratch to its broadcast stage takes, on average, two years. That time must be located within the current consumption dynamics, marked by immediacy and an aggressive competition to capture audiences. That forces the producers to establish new strategies.

MAPPA Studio, the company in charge of animating the final season of Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin), began producing the second part of the finale while they were broadcasting the first. That work dynamic made it possible that, a few minutes after the premiere of the last episode of the first part, they announced that there would be a second and that it will arrive between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.

The rise of anime, of course, is related to that of manga. Both of them feed back because, in many cases, whoever reads a story later wants to see it animated and vice versa. On the manga, a detail: 2020, despite all the limitations derived from the global health crisis, was the year of highest profits for the industry since 1978.

To these dynamics, typical of the universe of the media and the manga-anime tradition, another factor is added: adaptations to video games. Although these escape from animation studios, they help to generate new followers, to add more people in line waiting for a new season or new narratives to continue watching.

The other side of the anime:

the entertainers

For years the anime industry has generated millions of dollars in favor. The production of stories involves different variants, such as the development of films, the sale of rights for adaptations to video games or on larger platforms, as well as music and merchandising. The cash register opens and closes frequently.

However, there is a disparity between total industry earnings and the benefits entertainers receive. They are in charge of representing the stories, frame by frame, which are then seen by thousands of people. They are known in the industry as “genga-man.”

This guild, according to the Association of Animation Creators of Japan, went from earning an average of 29 thousand dollars a year to receiving 36 thousand dollars during 2019. At first glance, it does not seem such alarming data. The surprise comes when they are compared with the income of workers residing in the United States: their average annual earnings was 75 thousand dollars.

To bring these figures to current and daily terms, it is reported that an entertainer can earn $ 200 a month. For its part, the industry registers annual profits of over 20 billion dollars. To this are added other factors, such as poor working conditions, the level of demand that on several occasions negatively influences the health of employees and the harassment in social networks that some have received.

This context was also addressed in “Ani-May”. Analysts, taking into account the volume of demand and the demands that this implies, highlighted the need for production companies and creatives to have more control over content. This, in opposition to the practice of giving in to global platforms. Will it be possible?

