Why is it remembered 35 years after its premiere?

When Tom cruise He was invited to fly with the Blue Angels at the US Air Force facility in California, had long hair, had arrived on a motorcycle, and his 23-year-old face did not command respect. The pilots at the base did not see an actor starting his career, but a representation of a hippie. They let him know during the flights, aboard an F-14, performing maneuvers to traumatize him. However, the opposite happened: Tom Cruise got off the plane, picked up a phone and called Jerry bruckheimer, the producer of Top gun: “Jerry. I will make the movie. Love it”.

Tom Cruise had been part of feature films such as Risky Business, Old Time Rock and Roll and Legend without achieving great relevance. He was looking for something that would make him transcend. On the other hand, the Top Gun project failed to seduce figures like Tom Hanks, Patrick Swayze or John Travolta, who were intended for the role of Pete Mitchell, aka “Maverick.” Actor and production met in that test with the Blue Angels.

The invitation can be understood as a declaration of principles from Jerry Bruckheimer, who from the beginning wanted high doses of realism in Top Gun. Speaking to Variety, the producer explained: “We had to put the actors on real planes with real airmen. We needed them to hang out with them and see what it was like. “

The highest grossing movie of 1986

Released in May 1986. Adrenaline, humor and romance were the mainstays of the film. There is no conflict on a global scale common in American war movies. Just a couple of matches. But the daring and the search for answers on the part of “Maverick” give meaning to the story. Tom Cruise’s character grew up hearing dark stories about his father, killed in air combat. His career as an aviator was a tribute.

The success surprised locals and strangers. With a budget estimated at 15 million dollars, the action scenes in the air, without the technological resources available today and the synergy between characters, filled the box office during 1986. Top Gun became the highest grossing film of that year, with a collection of more than the 360 ​​million dollars.

For its part, Tom Cruise stopped being a second-line actor to go to almost any country to promote the film. He no longer had long hair, the hippie was beginning to become a movie star. The first scene in which “Maverick” is on the ground is still curious: he drives a motorcycle and arrives, for the first time, at the Top Gun Academy. The soundtrack accompanies with one of the songs that would become a success, Danger zone.

The sounds of an era

In the eighties, adrenaline and action had to be accompanied by rock, ballads and disco music. Lots of synths and effects, beefy guitar riffs, and throats pushed to the limit. To that was added the influence of pop of the time. Songs like Mighty wings, Playing with the boys, Lead me on and the aforementioned Danger zone have that essence. It is valid to add others such as You’ve lost that lovin ‘feelin’ and Great balls of fire.

However, those who remember Top Gun are also likely to think, almost exclusively, of a single topic: Take my breath away. The song accompanies different scenes in which “Maverick” is with Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood (Kelly mcgillis), who at first is one of the aviation advisers and later ends up being the pilot’s partner.

That song also has its history, as the writer Matías Bauso recalls: Giorgio moroder, a producer, singer and songwriter, met Tom whitlock because I needed a mechanic specializing in luxury cars. Moroder had a Ferrari. During one of those encounters, Whitlock explained to Moroder that he also wrote songs. What did you do? Moroder had some tunes and gave them to Whitlock to write the lyrics. This is how “Take my breath away” was born, the hit that the Berlin group would later perform.

Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise’s return to his most important role

Although Charlotte did not accompany Pete in the sequel Top Gun: Maverick (instead of Kelly McGillis there will be Jennifer connelly), the trailer invites us to think that the film will offer enough nods to the past, as if it were a tribute to that success. From the inverted flight to the music, with melodies that refer to the opening theme of Top Gun, through Tom Cruise driving a motorcycle, doing risky maneuvers to save his life during a flight or playing on the beach.

Tom Cruise is still that actor who takes on real stunts, as if he had internalized the spirit of that quest for Jerry Bruckheimer, when the producer insisted on the need to spend time with the pilots. That characteristic sustained her in later productions, such as The Last Samurai and during the Mission Impossible film series.

Top Gun: Maverick will hit theaters in July 2021, if nothing changes. The film would be released during 2020, but COVID-19 prevented it and Paramount Pictures He decided to postpone his presentation. In times when many production companies rely on streaming for their releases, the decision does not seem accidental. It is valid to think that the study expects an impact similar to that generated in 1986, with a value that, when it comes to cinema and emotions, does not usually fail: nostalgia.

