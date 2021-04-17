Why is it necessary to delay the retirement age in Spain?

It is no secret that Spain has a Social Security financing problem. The number of pensioners grows faster than that of contributors, which quickly consumes the resources of the system. The problem has been exacerbated by last two crises, due to the increase in unemployment and the fall in wages, which are the basis of income from social contributions. In this context, the Government had to resort to the Social Security Reserve Fund to be able to cover the deficit of the system, with which the pension money box is practically exhausted.

Things are obviously not right, but They are going to get more complicated from now on. The baby boom generation, that is, those born between 1958 and 1975, is already beginning to retire. It is the largest population cohort in Spain, with a great difference over the rest.

In addition, the average pension to which they are entitled under the current system, about 20,000 euros per year, is much higher than that of the average of current retirees because that generation traded more money, and for longer, than previous generations. Consequently, the financial pressure on the system is going to increase considerably. The need to reform it, therefore, is obvious.

In this sense, the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Jose Luis Escrivá, has recently presented a series of proposals to reform Social Security, most of which aim to delay the retirement age and increase the effective retirement age. This is an issue that Spain must consider very seriously in order to maintain the financial viability of the pension system.

The retirement age in Spain was established at 65 years in 1919, through the Workers’ Retirement Law. That retirement age it is still valid today.

In 2021, in fact, a person who has contributed for 37 years to Social Security can retire at age 65 and if they have contributed less than that time, they can do so at 65 years and 10 months. Namely, the retirement age has barely changed in a hundred years and it is not expected to do so much more in the coming years: it will go up to 67 years for those who have contributed for less than 38 years and 6 months, but will remain at 65 for those who have contributed.

Retirement age needs adaptation

The fact of the matter is that the retirement age has not been adapted to the Spanish social reality. In 1919, life expectancy at birth was barely over 40 years; in 2020 it was 85.1 years. Furthermore, in 1919, a person who reached 65 years of age could expect to live five more years; today is twenty years. It is clear, therefore, that the retirement age must adapt to the reality of Spanish society, especially if one takes into account that, thanks to advances in medicine, people are in a position to continue working for many more years.

The OECD estimates that the delay in retirement age is the most powerful measure countries have for preserve financial balance of their public pension systems, because it means starting to collect later, which reduces expected payments, and, in many cases, continuing to contribute for longer, which increases the flow of income.

In fact, most OECD countries are raising the retirement age. Denmark, for example, is increasing it to age 74. Italy, Holland and Estonia They are raising it to 71. Ireland, the United Kingdom and Portugal, in turn, are raising it to 68.

Other countries are also applying incentives so that people continue to work beyond retirement age. In the United States, the government applies increases to the public pension for each additional year of work above retirement age. Belgium, Canada and Denmark approved similar incentives in 2019.

Germany, for its part, has promoted the prolongation of working life through an active retirement system that allows older people to remain linked to their company, part-time and with different working conditions, at the same time that they receive part of their pension.

Against early retirement

In the same way, all OECD countries are discouraging early retirement, except if workers have contributed to defined contribution systems. In these cases, for example the United Kingdom, the worker can retire early because his pension is automatically adjusted by the total amount contributed throughout the working life.

Spain, which, according to United Nations population estimates, will be the fourth oldest country in the world by 2030You must explore these possibilities because, under current conditions, and with the anticipated demographic evolution, the system is financially unviable.

The option of covering the Social Security deficit with resources from general taxation seems difficult if public spending is not rearranged in depth, due to the very high levels of public debt in our country. Raise the prices in a generalized way it is not a solution either because they are a tax on work that slows down hiring and reduces the growth potential of the Spanish economy.

In the short term, therefore, it is necessary to adopt measures to slow down the growth of pension spending, through prolongation of working life and the disincentive for both early retirement and early retirement.

In the medium term, it is necessary to carry out a reform of the Spanish economic structure, betting on the digitization of the economy and for products and services with a higher technological content. In this way, productivity will increase and more income from contributions can be generated without damaging the competitiveness of companies or the purchasing power of workers.

Emilio José González González is Professor of Economics, Universidad Pontificia Comillas.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.