With the new Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, many cities and countries have closed their borders as a way to further prevent the spread of the virus.

To explain this strategic action that has become increasingly common around the world, Humberto Siqueira Nogueira, a professional skydiver, who has competed in different parts of the world, talks about why these measures are so necessary during the pandemic.

Humberto Siqueira Nogueira begins his speech by emphasizing the importance of not leaving home during this period, as mass confinement is the most efficient means of containment to prevent the transmission of the disease.

However, since several people and companies follow their daily routines normally, in addition to closing commercial establishments, it is also necessary to prevent these people, possible vectors of the virus, from spreading the problem around the globe.

Thus, with the lack of equipment and medical teams available to control the health of passengers at airports, the most plausible measure to be taken is the closure of borders. So that even people who refuse to quarantine cannot travel to certain countries, avoiding the greatest global contagion of Covid-19.

In addition to explaining the importance of keeping borders closed and the population inside their homes, Humberto calls for more countries to also adopt this containment system, so that, as soon as possible, it is possible to return to their normal daily routine.

