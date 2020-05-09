All signs point that Charlie Cox’s time with Daredevil is not over yet. If the UCM wants to make a statement, it must do everything possible to bring him back.

It was a dark day when the cracks in the Marvel and Netflix relationship began to show, resulting in the cancellation of the Daredevil series and all the Marvel characters that the streaming platform contained. It hurt even more considering how sensational the series’ final season was.

Even after Marvel officially dissolved its association with Netflix, many fans held out hope that Charlie Cox would reprise his role as the Fearless Man in a future series or movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The British actor never indicated that his time was up, so it only made sense that he would reappear as the hero of Hell’s Kitchen at some point.

Earlier this year, Kevin Smith shared the rumor that Cox could return as Matt Murdock in the upcoming Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland as the wall-climber. While Smith quickly rectified his claims, it was the kind of rumor that sounded like heavenly music to fans’ ears. After all, who wouldn’t want to see the fan-favorite actor in a UCM movie? Sadly, Cox denied the rumors recently, suggesting he hasn’t been in contact with anyone to portray the character again, although he also admitted that Disney was more than likely to do a reboot for future projects.

It was a jug of cold water, especially considering the great work done by Cox. Daredevil’s 2003 film, starring Ben Affleck as the main character, received shattering criticism, stopping any plans to bring the man fearlessly into live action for more than a decade. Even when Cox was announced as the protagonist of the series, there were many detractors who couldn’t erase memories of the Affleck version from their minds.

However, Daredevil shows the divisive film more than better. He did for superhero television what he did the Dark Knight trilogy Christopher Nolan for comic book movies; it transcended the genre. Through thick and thin, the series legitimized the character in the eyes of the mainstream, while reinventing the hero for a new generation of fans.

Of course, this success was not only due to Cox’s portrayal. Showrunners, writers, actors, choreographers and the entire team deserve a share of the credit because Daredevil was a master class in synergistic filmmaking. As a leader, however, Cox could be the key to opening the door for the rest of his “universe” to join the UCM. There is no point in looking for other actors for characters like Wilson Fisk, Karen Page, Foggy Nelson or even Murdock, especially when their current iterations are perfect.

Redefining the role of Daredevil will give the UCM a headache it is not used to. For a generation, Cox is the fearless man and they will accept no one else. While studios often have to deal with piece restructuring due to reboots or actors refusing to return, this is not the case here. To this day, Cox has always indicated that he would return if asked, so why hasn’t Kevin Feige answered the phone yet? The reason is probably hidden in the fine print of a contract.

The relationship between Marvel and Netflix has always been complex. While some experts claim that Marvel Studios can only start productions with these characters two years after the cancellation of their respective series, there have been other conflicting reports. Ultimately, it is a legal problem in which only the involved parties understand the full complexity of the agreement.

Marvel Studios may desperately want Cox to return as Daredevil, but this old deal prevents it from happening. The actor who fearlessly brought the man into the spotlight deserves one last hurray.