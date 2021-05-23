Why is it misleading to talk about group immunity with 70% of those vaccinated?

A terrace in Palma de Mallorca, on May 9, 2021. (Photo: Clara Margais / picture alliance via Getty Images)

Science and politics have been waging a subtle battle since the pandemic began, and it is in the field of communication. If short, easy and direct messages triumph in politics, science loves (and needs) nuances, long explanations and the time to confirm or deny information.

That is why many epidemiologists and immunologists still despair when they are asked for exact dates in which one can remove the mask, travel, etc., or when the President of the Government himself, in this case Pedro Sánchez, announces a ‘countdown’ of one hundred days ending on August 18, when Spain will have reached, in his words, group immunity.

Not that these calculations are false, and it is clear that people need messages of optimism and encouragement, but scientists would put more than one ‘but’ to this announcement from the president. In the first place, because it is not yet known with what percentage group immunity is achieved.

Does it make sense to talk about group immunity as it is being done in Spain?

“The quick answer is no; what is being sold now as group immunity is not realistic ”, answers Salvador Macip, doctor of medicine and researcher at the University of Leicester. “It will be known that there is group immunity once we get it, not before. The rest is to make forecasts, “he says.

With the current rate, Spain could arrive in mid-August with 70% of the population vaccinated (32.9 million people), but it is most likely that this percentage is not a magic figure.

Staying stuck in this figure is not scientifically valid. There will be fewer infections, less income and far fewer deaths, but this is not group immunity

At first it was calculated that herd immunity would be achieved with e …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.