For many years it has been said that a good adaptation of a video game to the big screen is not possible, and that is why Sony wants to take the challenge and make a feature film of ‘Uncharted’ (a PlayStation exclusive video game that follows the adventures of the bounty hunter, Nathan Drake), and which will star Tom holland. But many have wondered, Why will the premiere of ‘Uncharted’ be before ‘Spider-Man 3’?

The adaptation to the big screen of ‘Uncharted’ has been a very problematic production. It has already been in development for more than a decade, and when the film was delayed again due to the Covid-19 outbreak, it was speculated that it could be the end of the film. However, that does not seem to be the case since Sony is so sure of its project, that the premiere of ‘Uncharted’ will be before ‘Spider Man 3’.

Why does the studio do this? It is all because of its success, the studio seeks with ‘Uncharted’ an important franchise for the future of Sony, especially as a franchise that could bring you several sequels, as well as an increase in your video game sales. So it is a priority for the study, since with ‘Spider-Man’ must share 25% of its profit with Disney.

Sony is looking to create new franchises as today it has successes for all tastes ranging from new movies to ‘Jumanji’ with Dwayne Johnsonas well as movies from ‘Spider-Man’, and ‘Venom’.

In addition to the numbers for Sony. If ‘Uncharted’ manages to be a hit not only with fans but also at the box office, the world would be at the birth of a completely new film franchise. That could be especially valuable in 2021, where box office earnings are impossible to predict, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, which will surely have fueled more changes than anticipated.

With all this, the studio has recently adjusted the release dates for 2021. With ‘Uncharted’ being released on July 16, 2021 and ‘Spider-Man 3’ for November 5, 2021. Which one do you expect more?