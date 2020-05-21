At this time of necessary quarantine, it is important to sleep well and maintain a vital function of healthy sleep. With about a third of our lives, sleep contributes significantly to physical resilience (eg, immune function) and psychological well-being (eg, positive mood and stress resistance).

Staying home for an uncertain period of time creates four factors that jeopardize healthy sleep for any individual:

Lack of constant exposure to sunlight that regulates the circadian system

Decreased physical activity that promotes homeostatic sleep drive.

Greater concern and rumination at night due to the uncertainty of the situation.

Turn the bed / bedroom into a place of work and leisure instead of sleeping

Sleep well in quarantine

Sleep is a critical biological process, and it is always important. However, when faced with quarantine, being able to sleep well becomes an even more essential action due to its extensive benefits for physical and mental health.

Sleep strengthens an effective immune system

Solid night’s sleep strengthens our body’s defenses, and studies have even found that lack of sleep can make some vaccines less effective.

Sleep increases brain function

Our minds work best when we sleep well, which contributes to complex thinking, learning, memory, and decision making. For adults and children who adjust to work and school at home, sleeping well can help them stay alert.

Sleep improves mood

Lack of sleep can irritate a person, lower their energy level, and cause or worsen feelings of depression.

Sleep improves mental health

In addition to depression, studies have found that lack of sleep is linked to mental health conditions such as anxiety disorder, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Experts agree that getting consistent, high-quality sleep improves virtually every aspect of health, which is why it deserves our attention during the pandemic of coronavirus.

