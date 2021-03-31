Why is it important to have more female astronauts?

When I am asked this question, the first answer that comes to mind is the simplest: for the same reason that it is important that there are male astronauts. Another very simple one too: if in the long term the human being wants to become an interplanetary species, he will have to have all his options.

ESA has just opened its first astronaut selection process after eleven years and actively looking for candidates willing to fulfill the dream of flying into space.

The astronauts must be highly qualified people, who in addition to having good physical shape and training, have an excellent scientific-technical training. They have to be able to use very advanced technology and carry out scientific experiments. Not counting on women would, as in so many other areas, waste half the talent.

At this time when STEM vocations are declining, particularly among women, astronauts can become excellent references for girls

But in addition to all this, the figures of the astronauts are iconic. They are considered heroes and heroines, perhaps the greatest of our time. At this time when STEM vocations are declining particularly, but not only, among women, astronauts can become excellent references for girls. Here we have another powerful reason: few models can have greater media and social impact than someone who has flown into space.

The pioneer Tereshkova and many more

From the beginning of the space race it was known that it was important to have women. In 1961 the adventure of Yuri Gagarin, the first human being to travel to space in the Vostok 1 capsule, successfully culminated. Only two years later, one day before I was born, on June 16, 1963, Valentina tereshkova She became the first woman to take space travel aboard the Vostok 6, and also the inspiration for so many women and girls then and now.

But, and despite that first effort, added those of the USSR and Russia, there have only been four female cosmonauts: Valentina Tereshkova, Svetlana Savitskaya, Elena Kondakova and Elena Serova. For comparison, NASA has sent 47 women into space to date, or nearly twelve times as many. Recently, one of them, Peggy Whilson, became the commander of the International Space Station that has spent the longest in space.

In 2019, the Russian space agency, aware of the anomaly in her body, announced the formation of a detachment of female cosmonauts. In addition, the agency will adapt the suit to women

In 2019, the Russian space agency, Roskosmos, aware of the anomaly in its cosmonaut body, set out to correct it and announced the formation of a detachment of female cosmonauts. In addition, the agency will adapt the cosmonaut suit to women, including exoskeleton elements to strengthen the hands of the operators when carrying out heavy work as part of extra-vehicular activities, particularly outside the International Space Station.

McClain, the astronaut who stayed on Earth because there was no suit

That announcement from the Russian space agency may come as a surprise, but when in October 2019 for the first time two female astronauts, Christina Koch and Jessica Meir, both from NASA, made their spacewalk together to replace a power control unit, few knew that this milestone came after a first attempt, that of the astronaut Anne McClain, who returned to Earth without having done her walk because there was no medium-size suit for her.

In the space adventure there are still many first times, like the one when a woman steps on the Moon. The arrival of the first woman to our satellite could be in 2024, within the framework of the ARTEMISA missions with which the human being would step on the lunar surface again. The candidates are already in the ranks of NASA. They arrived in 2017 and have just finished their two-year preparation course. For the ARTEMISA Team, 18 astronauts have already been selected, nine men and nine women, and each of the halves represents American social diversity, there are African Americans, Latinos, people of Asian origin, etc.

European women: it’s time to touch the stars

For its part, the European Space Agency (ESA), a contributor to the International Space Station although without independent access to manned flights, traditionally collaborates on missions with other agencies. If his astronaut body could be characterized by something, it is by the absence of women: Samantha Cristoforetti, the only woman among the seven astronauts now active, and to which only another one is added in the history of the agency, Claudie haigneré.

If the European astronaut corps could be characterized by one thing, it is by the absence of women

In 1998, the first, and for the moment only, Spanish astronaut, an aeronautical engineer belonging to the ESA astronaut corps and today Minister of Science and Innovation of the Government of Spain, flew on NASA’s STS-95 mission. Pedro Duque.

I had the privilege of accompanying the members of the crew of this mission during a visit to our country throughout a week in which the group of astronauts caught the attention of the boys and girls who began to dream of being astronauts. In that mission also flew the japanese astronaut, a doctor specializing in cardiovascular surgery, Chiaki Mukai, who became the reference for girls, whom she always addressed in a very particular way to convey that they had to aspire to the highest point in their lives.

Will we meet the first Spanish woman astronaut? Without a doubt, we are at the right moment for women to take the step, dare to present their candidacy and prepare to touch the stars.

Cecilia Hernandez She is Delegate of the ESA Scientific Program at the Center for Technological and Industrial Development (CDTI)

Source: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.