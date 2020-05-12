There are those who think that run back It does not provide health benefits, however, in recent times the importance of this exercise and the implications it has for physical health have been highlighted, as reported by the portal of the online community of runners Let’s run.

Why is it good to run backwards?

1. Strengthens the cardiovascular system

Running normally is good exercise, however running backwards has been shown to have more advantages. Strengthens the quadriceps and also increases oxygen consumption and heart rate.

In fact, what can be done in about 6 laps of normal running can be achieved with just 1 lap running backwards. The requirement may be higher, but it is more rewarding.

2. Prevents muscle injuries

This is perhaps the greatest advantage. Running naturally or conventionally causes a great impact on the knees, producing greater wear, which generates possible injuries. When running backwards, the impact on the knees decreases, as well as the impact on the heels.

On the other hand, it is a good rehabilitation exercise for the knees. It avoids a strong impact and contributes to its recovery, thanks to the strengthening of the muscles on both sides of this joint.

3. Improve posture

Another benefit for Health is that the vertebrae are realigned and the pressure on the nerves is relieved. This is because the posture is more upright, the shoulders are back and the back is therefore straight.

This modality also allows for better development of peripheral vision and auditory system, as well as strengthening the abdominals.

In conclusion, running backwards can be a fun unconventional exercise that helps keep the body in shape with the least possible impact. So you can try it at home, always with the support and advice of a trusted doctor.

