There are many questions that the coronavirus. The questions it raises and the questions it leaves undisclosed. The government will allow from next May 2 to go out to exercise in the street, in another step of the de-escalation. The opportunity will be seized by many, lacking that daily routine outdoors, a multitude of runners will fill the streets. But, Why should social distancing measures be taken in this and other cases? A study responds.

The pandemic and its rapid spread has everyone on edge and worries. Obviously, it is difficult to calculate the contagion rate in the premises that title this information: go behind someone who walks, runs or rides a bike. What a Belgian-Dutch study does suggest is the need for a greater distance than that popularized meter and a half when it comes to walking, running or cycling. But why? Very easy.

The study presents a case of a person A and another B, in which the first one exhales. At that time, those particles that Person A has ejected move in a range that ranges from 40 and 200 millimeters, the article asserts, and they will continue moving by the current of displacement or wake of that person A. And what happens when that person B is behind? It depends on the speed of person A, the higher the speed, the greater wake or displacement current. The study estimates that walking fast (4 km / h), running (14.4 km / h) or cycling (30 km / h), the distance between these two individuals should be much greater to avoid a theoretical contagion.

They point out that the margin of distance between two individuals equivalent in these three cases must exceed that 1.5 meters of social distance imposed from the governments to the 5 meters, in the case of fast walking; until the 10 meters, if you run after another person; and even 20 meters when cycling behind another cyclist. They are prevention distances very different from the guidelines set by the European governments. The study does not point out the degree of spread of Covid-19It estimates the range of exposure between two people according to what circumstances and how far the particles exhaled by the person in front could go.