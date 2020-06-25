By 2018, it is estimated that there were more than 24.8 million users of digital banking in its mobile version

One of the major concerns of this industry is on the subject of cybersecurity and the fight against fraud.

The above, because as the number of access channels to bank data multiplies, the risk also grows

Merca 2.0 works in its Annual Digital Banking Study in Mexico. Do you want to participate? Access this link and help us answer a short form. Discover how this sector behaves in the country

One of the industries that has benefited decisively from the pandemic is online finance. In HSBC data, digital banking adoption skyrocketed by 70 percent in recent months. Likewise, the download of apps in the fintech sector surpassed those seen among traditional institutions. Such is the dynamism of this sector that companies like Rappi and Banorte are preparing to launch new online transaction projects.

However, the penetration of digital banking solutions is still relatively low in the country. By 2018, according to El Economista, there were only 46.7 million online finance users across the country. That is, about a third of the total population. Of course, as reflected in the CNBV figures, it has to do in part with the country’s low financial inclusion. But also because many users do not finish identifying the advantages of this channel:

Digital banking allows you to pay bills online

According to Germinton City News, this is the most important advantage of these financial platforms. Online banking transfers many transactions to the digital world that previously had to be done at a physical branch. The above not only helps people save time on transfers and waiting for executives. It also makes many processes much more dynamic and quick to perform. This greatly improves the user experience and satisfaction.

Consult transactions quickly

Unfortunately, not all people are in good control of their finances. But with the help of digital banking, it is much easier to have an exact count of how much money the public has left over. More importantly, it also allows you to keep track of all the operations that have been done over time. In this way it can even be detected quickly and accurately if incidents such as card cloning or erroneous charges occurred.

Related Notes

You can transfer money between accounts with digital banking

Previously, if you wanted to deposit money to another person, you had to go to the window (from the same bank or from another, depending on the case) to carry out the operation. Now it is much more common to rely on the ATMs enabled for it, but it is still a very inconvenient way to do it. Digital banking allows people to move almost any amount from one side to the other without any effort, and in a matter of a few minutes.

Mobile device compatibility

Digital banking is not only online, it can also be used through smartphones thanks to apps. This eliminates one of the main problems of physical branches or personal computers, which are not always at hand for an operation. With the help of smartphones, it is possible to have financial coverage almost anywhere. And more importantly, with a simple interface that enhances the experience.

Make budgets with the help of digital banking

Finally, more and more financial institutions are helping consumers create spending plans without having to hire an expert or waste a lot of time. Many apps, both from banks and fintech companies, begin to include this type of system. And they not only keep track, but also allow you to put “locks” to avoid unnecessary expenses. So they can help people to have much better financial habits.

The Merca 2.0 Research Department works hard to obtain even more information about the environment of online financial institutions within the country. This, with the goal of publishing the Annual Digital Banking Study. If you want to participate in the survey, you have to click on this link and complete a short form. Help us discover how the tasks, challenges and opportunities of companies in the sector are evolving.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299

The post Why is it convenient for users? appeared first on Analogik.