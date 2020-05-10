© Provided by Clarín

There are those who proclaim that the Mother’s Day it is every day, for what they did, what they do and what they will always do mothers for their children. And they will have some reason.

But the truth is that each country, at some point in its history, chose a particular date to honor their mothers. In the case of United Statesthis year the Mother’s Day will be the May 10.

¿Why Mother’s Day in the United States in 2020 is celebrated 10th May? Because that day will be the second Sunday in May and its festive calendar indicates that it is the one chosen to entertain the mothers.

Why is it celebrated on the second Sunday of May

The first celebrations at mothers They go back to ancient civilizations. In Ancient Egypt, Isis was honored, who was the great mother goddess of that civilization. In Ancient Greece, in early spring, they honored Rea (or Rhea), fertility goddess and mother of Zeus, Poseidon, and Hades. The Romans, on the other hand, took this celebration to March 15 in their temple to Cibeles, the great mother goddess, who was none other than the Rea of ​​the Greeks.

But the mother of the modern version of the Mother’s Day it is without a doubt Anna Jarvis, an American housewife who wanted to dedicate a specific day to mothers and especially yours, Ann Marie Jarvis, renowned social activist who during the Civil War of the United States she had created a women’s task force to look after the health of the soldiers on both sides.

Inspired by a phrase her mother once said to her: “I hope and pray that someone, someday, will recognize a day in memory of the mothers, to celebrate the incomparable service that they render to humanity in all areas of life ”, in 1905 Anna Jarvis created the International Association of Mother’s Day. The choice of date was not random: Ann Marie Jarvis he had died that year, the second Sunday in May.

With the project underway, the second Sunday of May 1907 Anna Jarvis organized his own “Mother’s Day”At his community’s Methodist Church, Grafton, Virginia. With gift included: 500 white carnations – your mother’s favorites – one for each of the mothers of the congregation.

His intense campaign for the adoption of the Mother’s Day Officially, it included sending hundreds of letters to politicians and influential people, and in 1914 he managed to get the Congress of the United States declared the second Sunday of May as a national holiday for the Mother’s Day.

Paradoxically, Anna Jarvis, nothing less than the international symbol of Mother’s Day, ended up becoming one of the biggest detractors of the date. And just as after his mother’s death, Ann Marie Jarvis, had put all his energy into promoting the celebration as a “sacred” tribute, in the last 25 years of his life he presented more than 40 lawsuits against chocolatiers, florists and card printers, considering that his original idea had mutated into a strategy commercial. Maybe she imagined something more spiritual, restful and family-friendly. The truth is that Anna Jarvis, who was never a mother, died on November 24, 1948, at the age of 84, without having achieved her goal of crossing the map Mother’s Day.

What other countries celebrate it on the second Sunday of May

Anna Jarvis he not only failed in his militancy to interrupt the celebration of the Mother’s Day in the United States but, in addition, the proposal that she had conceived settled forever on other continents. Today, more than 40 countries celebrate the Mother’s Day the second Sunday of May, including Germany, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cuba, Denmark, Ecuador, the United States, Estonia, the Philippines, Finland, Greece, Honduras, Italy, Japan , Latvia, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Peru, Puerto Rico, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Some Mother’s Day curiosities:

In Spain, the influence of the Catholic religion determined that for many years the Mother’s Day It will be celebrated on December 8, Day of the Immaculate Conception and I always remember the Virgin Mary, mother of Jesus. But in 1965, the Preciados Galleries imported the custom of commemorating the Mother’s Day in May, but on the first Sunday, one week ahead of United States. This caused that, for some years, both festivities coexisted and mothers enjoyed twice. But Spain has been celebrating the first Sunday in May for years. Mother’s Day In Thailand it is August 12, the birthday of her majesty, Queen Sirikit and the traditional gift are jasmines, a symbol of purity, meekness and motherhood. Russia and other nations that were part of the Soviet Union, chose to match the Mother’s Day with International Women’s Day, on March 8, Argentina is the only country that celebrates the Mother’s Day the third Sunday of October -this year will be the 18th- due to an old tradition of when on October 11 the Catholic Church celebrated the Motherhood of the Virgin Mary and it was common that, the Sunday before or after, to honor the mothers that day of rest and celebration occurred. When that date the Catholic Church passed it on January 1, and already in the 1960s, Argentina kept the second Sunday in October as the great ritual of the Mother’s DayIn South Korea, on May 8, the Day of the Parents is celebrated: Mother’s Day plus Father’s Day.



