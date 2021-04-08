Why is it better to consume fruits and vegetables with the peel?

Photo: Photo by Daria Shevtsova on Pexels / Pixabay

There is no doubt eating more fruits and vegetables is one of the main recommendations to improve health, strengthen the immune system and lose weight. Nature is wise and offers us the most delicious, nutritious and colorful varieties. However, it is often debated whether these fruits and vegetables are best eaten with or without the skin. It happens that many people have the habit of discarding the husk for a simple habit or preference, in other cases it is a custom that people perform in an attempt to reduce exposure to pesticides Reality? Removing the peels can result in the removal of one of the most nutrient-rich parts of the fruit or vegetable in question.

The peels of vegetable products are packed with beneficial nutrients. To a large extent, each variant is unique thanks to its content in its powerful compounds and although it is true that in some cases it is essential to remove the skin to be able to consume both fruits and vegetables. In general terms, we can say that unpeeled products contain higher amounts of vitamins, minerals and other beneficial plant compounds, compared to their peeled counterparts.

What are the benefits of the peel?

The skin of fruits and vegetables keeps the best secrets to take care of the body. Consuming them in their original presentation and correct degree of maturity allows us a better absorption of nutrients and with this the functioning of the whole organism is benefited. It also benefits and strengthens the immune system in such a way that it will help us to prevent diseases and infections much more easily.

Another great advantage that the skin of vegetable products offers us are their benefits in the digestive and intestinal system and the main reason is its high fiber content. Therefore, the intestinal transit is accelerated, which promotes the elimination of waste, liquids, toxins, salts and fats retained in the body. Not only is it a positive aspect that benefits weight loss, it is also a good habit to combat constipation and common stomach conditions such as inflammation.

Vegetable peels they contain significantly more fiber and antioxidants. In fact, there is a study in which the nutritional composition of the most consumed fruits and vegetables was analyzed and the researchers discovered that in many cases up to 31% of the total amount of fiber they contain is found in the skin. The same thing happens with its amount of antioxidants, which are usually 328 times higher in peels than in the pulp. Therefore consuming unpeeled fruits and vegetables can actually increase the intake of nutrients in the daily diet. We present a couple of examples to go into greater detail.

– A raw apple with peel: contains up to 332% more vitamin K, 142% more vitamin A, 115% more vitamin C, 20% more calcium and up to 19% more potassium than a peeled apple.

– A boiled potato with skin: it contains up to 175% more vitamin C, 115% more potassium, 111% more folic acid and 110% more magnesium and phosphorus than a peeled one.

Another genius of this simple eating habit is that fruits and vegetables with the peel are the perfect ally to feel satisfied for longer and the main reason for their satiating power is their high fiber content. While the exact amount of fiber varies, fresh fruits and vegetables can contain up to one third more fiber before the outer layers are removed.

It is no news to say that there are numerous studies that demonstrate the benefits of follow a high fiber diet. Which not only increases the level of satiety, benefits weight loss, positively intervenes in the digestive process and helps us control the anxiety to eat. Fiber also has the power to reduce the release of satiety hormones in the body. In fact, there is a research work in which it is verified that the type of fiber found in fruits and vegetables known as viscose fiber, it can be especially effective in reducing appetite. Fiber also serves as food for the friendly bacteria that live in the gut. By feeding on fiber, these bacteria produce short-chain fatty acids, which seem to further increase the feeling of fullness.

Now you know adopt the simple habit of consuming fruits and vegetables with their skins onIt is a food habit full of qualities. Not only will you consume more fiber and antioxidants, you will notice great benefits in weight loss, digestive and intestinal health, and your energy levels will be unbeatable.

–

It may interest you: