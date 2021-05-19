Why is it bad to humanize dogs? (animal abuse)

Are you one of the people who is too conscious of your pet? Be careful! Humanizing dogs is also considered animal abuse.

Many wonder why indulging their dogs too much is a bad practice against them, that’s why we tell you why humanize dogs is bad, and even considered in many places as animal abuse.

And you see: although it seems obvious, many humans tend to forget that pets They are animals, with needs of their own species.

These people treat their dogs like spoiled babies. Maybe they have the best intentions in the world, but … what do you think? Without realizing it, they are hurting their “dogs”.

In extreme cases, humanization of pets it can be an act of cruelty and animal abuse.

Why humanizing dogs is bad?

Let’s talk about Daisy, a cute 5-year-old Yorkshire terrier (roughly equivalent to 39 human years).

Daisy’s human manager is Mrs. Petunia. Whenever they go out for a walk, Daisy travels well tucked in a baby stroller or inside a designer bag.

Mrs. Petunia likes to put bows on Daisy; and on special occasions, a pumpkin costume or a ballerina tutu. Every night, while they watch TV together on the same couch, the two of them share dinner, which can be pizza, sausage or chocolate muffin.

Photo: Pexels

“Only the best for my Daisy!” Says Mrs. Petunia, who recently threw a birthday party for her pet.

There were balloons, streamers, guests (block kids) and even a bone-shaped pâté cake.

From time to time, Daisy is restless and biting, and takes to peeing in every corner of the house … but Mrs. Petunia forgives everything with a smile.

It is clear that Mrs. Petunia loves her pet. However, she has never asked herself, “Is this the right kind of love for a yorkie? Does Daisy like to live like this? “

Why can’t a dog be humanized?

The relationship between humans and dogs began thousands of years ago, and because of this, it is sometimes difficult for us to understand that the brain of a dog does not work exactly the same as that of a Homo sapiens.

To begin with, your dog believes that you are a dog too, and that everyone in the family (including him) is part of the same pack. That means, in part, that you need clear rules.

His natural “programming” requires him to know who is boss and who is obeying within the pack. If you let Fido do whatever he wants (from sleeping on your pillow to eating your dinner), you are telling him that he is the boss.

Sounds cool? Not so much: that responsibility confuses and stresses your canine friend, who would naturally prefer to be guided by humans.

Consequences of humanizing dogs

In accordance with Cesar Millan, one of the best-known experts in animal behavior in the world, when we humanize a dog we take it away from its animal instinct and disorient it.

This can have very serious consequences, both physically and psychologically. Some of them are:

Stress

A dog needs to run, walk, sniff, play ball, and so on. If these basic needs are denied him, which often happens when he is treated like a fragile doll, he becomes stressed and nervous.

Trouble socializing

An overprotected “lomito” rarely has the opportunity to live with its own species, so when it comes across dogs that behave like dogs, it can become frightened or aggressive.

Bad behavior

Precisely because it cannot draw its energy naturally, the humanized dog tends to fall into obsessive behaviors, for example: destroying things, biting its own tail or paw, howling all day, and so on.

Anxiety

As they live attached to their owners, the “dogs“Humanized, they feel anguish and abandonment if they are left alone, even for a little while.

Overweight

Imagine Mrs. Petunia again, giving Daisy all the food she asks for: from cakes and sausages to sweets. Obviously, the dog is likely to get fat until she is health problems.

Photo: Getty Images

How to avoid this animal abuse in your dog?

From everything you have just read, it is clear that loving a dog begins with respecting its nature. It does not mean that you stop spoiling your canine friend, only that you take into account what he really needs to be happy:

Exercise Explore your environment (go for a walk, sniff poles and trees, etc.). Play with you Socialize with other dogs Have a balanced diet appropriate for their species, age and size. Receive love and attention, which should not be confused with overprotection. Receive education

The last item on the list may sound weird, but it’s super important. When you put limits on your dog (firmly but lovingly, obviously), you let him know where he occupies within the pack, what you expect of him and how he should behave to please his humans.

In other words, you give him confidence and self-assurance because you accept his doggy essence. It’s a great gift, don’t you think?

