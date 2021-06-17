Why is it a very bad idea to install the leaked version of Windows 11 | Technology

There are a few reasons why you shouldn’t install the leaked version of Windows 11.

Everyone is expectant about the imminent presentation of Windows 11, which could happen this same June 24, where those from Redmond will show the operating system on which they will bet for the next few years, giving the relief to a Windows 10 that still has a lot left. rope, specifically until 2025.

But in the last hours a preliminary version of Windows 11 has been leaked that many users are taking advantage of to install themselves, and thus have a first experience with Microsoft’s new operating system, an unfinished compilation that unless you’re a professional and really know what you’re doing, it could get you in big trouble.

The curiosity that this new Windows 11 operating system has aroused is so much that many users are installing it, a filtered version that does not seem entirely safe, given that it is quite common that even official Windows updates 10 can cause us a lot of trouble.

If already installing Windows 10 updates before anyone else is a great risk to the health of our computer, if we are talking about an unfinished version of Windows 11 the risk is multiplied by 10.

And the fact is that the leaked Windows 11 is not official, it is unfinished and, if something goes wrong and ends up destroying your computer, the warranty will not cover it because it is not official software.

here’s a first look at Windows 11. There’s a new Start menu, rounded corners, a new startup sound, and more https://t.co/VDS08QPsl5 pic.twitter.com/OkCyX3TtmI – Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 15, 2021

The fact that you can’t install this leaked version of Windows 11 through Microsoft’s official channels either, implies that you have to bet on downloading it in links of doubtful credibility, something that cybercriminals could take advantage of to introduce malware onto your computer.

Although journalists, engineers and advanced users surely know what to do when installing this type of unfinished versions, the truth is that the normal user should not risk their computer with this type of unfinished products, and more considering that in just a few days Microsoft will present Windows 11 and surely many will be able to officially download a preliminary version in the beta channels.

It is also likely that the unfinished Windows 11 that is right now leaked does not represent the final quality and much less the new features that we see in this operating system, with which you will not only be exposing your computer, but also testing a version that is likely to look little like the final one that we will see in a few days.