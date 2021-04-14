Why is Iran’s announced uranium enrichment worrying?

Iran announced that it will enrich uranium to 60%, closer to the atomic bomb, after alleged sabotage of one of its nuclear plants.

How and why is uranium enriched?

Iran’s announcement to enrich uranium to 60 percent raised tensions with the United States again, a country that Tehran demands to lift the economic sanctions against it.

This is the most sensitive aspect of Iran’s nuclear program. Thanks to uranium enrichment technology, the country could make an atomic bomb, although he has always denied having that objective, and experts warn that he is far from reaching that capacity.

But what is uranium enrichment and what is it for? We explain it.

PROCESS AND USES

Centrifuge machines at the Natanz nuclear power plant in Iran.

Enriching uranium, in simple terms, helps generate energy and is a process used in nuclear power plants. In nature, uranium is found in a form that cannot be used for a nuclear reactor.

So, enrichment consists of increasing the fissile isotopes of uranium 235, which is initially converted into uranium hexafluoride (UF6), then enriched, especially in centrifuges.

When fissioned (divided), other components of lower atomic mass are generated and a high amount of heat energy is produced by the famous Albert Einstein equation E = MC2 ″.

Spanish Nuclear Society

Natural uranium, as mined from the ground, is 99.3 percent non-fissile uranium 238. The fissile part, uranium 235, is only 0.7 percent.

Enriched to between 3 and 5 percent, this uranium is used to power nuclear power plants for the production of electricity.

Up to 20 percent, it is used to produce medical isotopes, used especially in the diagnosis of some cancers.

To make a bomb, the enrichment must be brought up to 90 percent.

FROM 3.67% TO 20%

Iran’s nuclear power plant in Natanz, which was allegedly sabotaged.

According to the agreements reached in Vienna in 2015 with the great powers (United States, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Russia), Iran agreed to limit the level of enrichment to 3.67 percent for a limit of 202.8 kilos (or 300 kilos equivalent UF6).

But in response to the 2018 decision to Donald Trump to withdraw from the agreement, progressively deviated from his commitments.

Iran enriched in the first half up to 5 percent. According to the latest report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in charge of monitoring the country’s nuclear activities, the amount of this slightly enriched uranium exceeded the authorized limit by 14 times in mid-February: it then reached 2,967.8 kilos.

In January, Iran began the process to go up to 20 percent. Its reserves enriched at that rate now rise to 55 kg, according to recent data from the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization.

60%, AN UNPUBLISHED THRESHOLD

On Tuesday, the Islamic Republic announced its intention to move to 60 percent, an unprecedented threshold for Iran according to experts.

Iranians “never went above 20 percent,” says Robert Kelley, former IAEA director of inspections.

And also, in parallel, they greatly increased the number and achievements of their centrifuges to “produce more, better and faster.” In total, the number of machines went from 5 thousand 60 before the 2015 agreement to more than 6 thousand 400 in February.

However, Kelley asked for prudence. “It is a great step forward”, “a provocation”, but it is not “enough” to make an atomic bomb, he said.

If Iran is perhaps capable of producing a lot of uranium in future years, then it must be weaponized and adapted to a missile, which “requires many stages” (chemical compounds, explosives, electronics), says the expert.

Keep reading: A Navy aircraft carrier captured triangular and spherical UFOs soaring through the sky