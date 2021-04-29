Why is investing in cybersecurity justified?

In fact, we can understand cybersecurity as a huge iceberg. It certainly has multiple uses, from stopping attacks against servers to ensure that no foreign government can access our national communications infrastructure to medical and military applications. However, on a personal level, most of us only face the tip of that iceberg, its most annoying part, which is the one that asks us to remember and change dozens of passwords over and over again.

How much cybersecurity does the world need?

In a society in which electronics, the internet and the digital economy carry so much weight, cybersecurity has multiple growth vectors. However, what is the real demand for cybersecurity? How much should any country invest in it? Generally speaking, this depends on the number of “technology consumers” in that country, how many devices they have, how long they spend using them, and the consequences that a security breach could have. Let’s take a closer look at each of these factors.

We tend to use the term “consumers” in two different contexts: technology and narcotics. My nephew’s predilection for the Fortnite video game shows that this linguistic coincidence is quite appropriate. However, he can handle a tablet with more skill than I will ever have. The proportion of digital natives will be increasing among the population. In emerging markets, in turn, lower entry costs, the deployment of 5G and the increase in purchasing power indicate that there will be more and more technology consumers.

I remember the last time I went shopping for kitchen appliances. He had just renovated the house, so he needed a few. Sorry to sound like a Luddite, but does the range hood really need to be connected to the Wi-Fi network? In practice, are we going to want to turn on the oven if we are not at home? We are still in the early days of the internet of things. In many cases, we are offered solutions to a problem that did not really exist. However, as connectivity gets cheaper and interfaces improve, the idea of ​​having a fridge that will order milk when I run out might be tempting.

I have also been reflecting on my own use of technology. When I was a child, there was a single Windows 95 computer at home that the whole family shared. In his early teens he owned a Nokia 3210 that he only used in emergencies. Today I have a digital device with internet access in all sizes and formats, seven in total, and that I have not yet seen the need to have a watch that tells me what is happening on my mobile. I also use the telephone for almost all my financial operations. I only carry some money for those rare occasions when I come across a machine that doesn’t work or I have to take a taxi.

Achieve better connectivity

Does it look familiar? This is a clear indication that on the consumer side, the volume of connectivity is growing (approximate number of users x devices x frequency x value). The same is true for businesses and governments, with the exception perhaps of UK Government IT projects. Rarely does a week go by without mention of a statewide cyber attack or a security breach at a company. However, while air crashes are often in the news, little is heard of the planes that do make it to land. The same goes for cybersecurity. Security breaches remind us that cybersecurity can work the same as protecting a piece of land: although the surrounding fences are intact in practically all their points so that no one can enter, you only have to find a small hole to do so. For businesses, the cost of that hole can be huge, so that justifies the use of sturdier and more expensive fences.

What does COVID-19 mean for cybersecurity?

We believe that the emergence of COVID-19 has accelerated existing trends in the world of cybersecurity. Confinement has forced many people to start shopping online, so that each time they feel more comfortable with the idea. Anyone who went out to do Christmas shopping would find that the restrictions took a bit of the fun out of it. Likewise, teleworking is no longer a matter for a few. By not having to travel and multitasking during meetings, many employees can now be more productive. I think my lunch break has been shortened to about 15 minutes. As we eagerly await the full reopening, telecommuting, workplace automation and technology use are likely to increase due to the risk of confinement and potential cost savings. And so will the demand for cybersecurity.

If demand increases as we expect, we believe there are companies well positioned to benefit from it at various points along the value chain. We refer, for example, to software vendors, IT consulting firms, hardware vendors, and even telecommunications companies.