Why is honey from the United States still radioactive?

The effects of the Cold War still endure in our society, but its consequences go far beyond the possible geopolitical confrontations that may still exist between the United States and Russia. The radioactive fallout as a result of the nuclear tests of the 50s and 60s It has affected honey from the United States. Or, at least, this points to a new study published in Nature Communications.

It all started with an experiment by James M. Kaste. In the spring of 2017, he asked his students to bring local foods. Later in class would measure levels of the radioactive isotope Cesium-137. And it is that this element continues in the environment due to the nuclear tests carried out during the Cold War, both by the United States and Russia, as well as by other countries. “There was a period when we tested hundreds of nuclear weapons in the atmosphere,” explained lead researcher Kaste in Science Alert.

Cesium-137 is a by-product of nuclear fission, as explained from Science Alert, and involves the reaction of uranium and plutonium. And even today it can be found in nature due to nuclear contamination of the environment. This is exactly what Kaste was trying to explain to his students when he asked them to bring local foods to class from the place where they are spending their spring break. However, the one who was surprised was the professor when measured the levels of this isotope in a jar of honey from North Carolina.

High levels of Cesium-137 in honey

The result? North Carolina honey jar had 100 times more Cesium-137 than the rest of the local foods, such as fruits or nuts. Kaste was so shocked that he re-measured the radioactivity of the honey. But the result was the same. So he began to investigate how honey could possibly have so much cesium-137. Although this is a good time to point out that the levels found they are not harmful to humans and we don’t have to worry.

So they got to work and analyzed samples of raw, pure and unfiltered honey, made locally, from markets and beekeepers located in the eastern United States. In total they were 122 samples, of which 68 showed detectable traces of the radioactive isotope. Always without exceeding the levels that would turn the product into something harmful. And it is to take this honey It’s not dangerous for humans as these levels of cesium-137 are not harmful. At all times they were below threshold 50-100 becquerels per kilogram of radioactivity.

The levels of Cesium-137 found in honey were below the threshold of 50-100 becquerels per kilogram of radioactivity, so its consumption is not harmful to people’s health

The areas where the nuclear tests took place were the Marshall Islands in the Pacific Ocean and Novaya zemlya, an arctic archipelago in northern Russia. Although there were also in New Mexico and Nevada. “We know that cesium-137 production from the Pacific and Russian sites was more than 400 times that of the New Mexico and Nevada explosions,” says Kaste. In fact, not all the bombs were equally intense, says the expert. Since «a single Russian bomb, the Tsar BombIt was more than 50 times more powerful than all the Nevada and New Mexico tests combined.

Low potassium land areas

Photo by Dmitry Grigoriev on Unsplash

We do not know what bomb was or how long ago it exploded or what radioactive fallout has contaminated the honey. But experts have a theory for how Cesium-137 ended up there. “Many of the aerial detonations were so powerful that dozens of radioactive fission products were injected into the stratosphere and were distributed all over the world with a residence time of [aproximadamente] one year before being deposited mainly by the rains ”, explain Kaste and his colleagues in this new study. “The presence of radioactive contamination from nuclear tests is globally ubiquitous and detectable on all continents and even in deep ocean trenches.”

The most radioactive honeys came from places with low potassium soil, not in areas with a lot of rain

Although it seems that the rain carries cesium-137 from the atmosphere and returns it to the ground, the honeys with the most radioactivity did not come from the rainiest places. Kaste’s team explains that they come from areas with poorer soil in potassium, which plants adsorb to carry out their metabolic processes. But, Why does radioactive honey come from these places? The answer they give is that potassium and cesium share some atomic similarities. And in the absence of potassium in the earth, plants absorb cesium, even if it is a radioactive variant.

The change in plants from potassium to cesium, despite being radioactive, is not new. Is more this it already happened after the Chernobyl disaster. And the life of radioactive particles is so long that, despite the passage of time, they can still be there. But also thousands of kilometers from the places where nuclear tests were carried out.

The disappearance of the bees

In their study, Kaste’s team raises the possibility that radioactivity may be related to disappearance of bees and other pollinating insects. This has the scientific community quite concerned about all the consequences it could have for the environment and ourselves its complete disappearance. Kaste points out that we cannot afford to ignore that radioactivity could also contribute. However, to find out more about this topic, more studies will have to be done.

“Since pollinating insects provide vital services to the global ecosystem and are essential for maintaining global food security; more research is needed to help us better understand how ionizing pollution threatens your health and survival » Kaste and his team

Ultimately, a jar of radioactive honey was not something Kaste saw coming. However, that little experiment in class has brought you here. Now we know a little more about radioactive honey and how it can be produced; but also that it is not dangerous for people’s health. Although it is interesting to find out more about the role of radioactivity in the death of bees. Maybe that’s the problem. Or maybe not. What is clear is that we have to take care of our environment, whether from garbage, plastics … or radioactivity.

Related