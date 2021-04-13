Why is honey a great ally to accelerate weight loss?

We all want to be healthier, so it is not surprising to learn that the popularity of superfood consumption has increased significantly in recent months. Although fortunately the list of options is long, varied and versatile, there are some that simply cannot be missing in any healthy diet and one of them is honey. It is a very sweet and viscous yellow fluid that is produced by bees of the genus Apis Mellifera, it is characterized by being a great source of energy and a complex nutritional formula. While it is true that the benefits of honey are by no means new, its properties to stimulate weight loss for many are.

Being a sweet and caloric food for many years, a false belief was had about the consequences of consuming honey on body weight. Today we know that it is a simple myth and that honey is added to the foods that benefit weight loss through different qualities:

– Honey mobilizes stored fat. When this fat is burned in order to provide energy to the body for daily activities, a decrease in body weight is promoted. Therefore it could be said that honey benefits the burning of calories and fat.

– It is a very nutritious food. Honey is a nutritional treasure that contains important compounds that benefit health and body weight. It is striking to know that it is a completely fat-free food, also depending on the variety of flowers and the type of hive, offers more than sixty different substances. Sugars, organic acids (citric, lactic, phosphoric), vitamins (C, B1, B2, B3, B5), folic acid, minerals (phosphorus, calcium, magnesium, silicon, iron, manganese, iodine, zinc, gold and silver), essential amino acids, sterols, phospholipids, falvonoids, polyphenols, and enzymes. All these substances improve the functioning of organs and systems, in addition they are characterized by their anti-inflammatory properties that benefit weight loss.

– Honey helps not gain weight. For people who are overweight or obese, honey not only reduces the risk of cardiovascular disorders, but also It is a great natural ally to avoid increasing body weight. According to research published in Scientific World Journal, combined with regular physical activity and a balanced diet, the consumption of honey is of great help to lead a more active and healthy life.

– About the type of sugar that honey contains. Without a doubt, the sugar content in honey is one of the aspects that causes the most controversy around weight loss. It is true: honey contains sugar, however unlike refined sugar, honey contains a long list of nutrients beneficial for health and weight loss. It is also a very healthy choice of natural sweetener, quite contrary to the effects of a high consumption of refined table sugar that is considered a source of “empty calories”. Normally, vitamins and minerals stored in the body are used to digest sugar and these nutrients are essential to dissolve fats and cholesterol, so eating pure sugar is a waste. Therefore, when we consume too many processed sugars we are very susceptible to weight gain not only due to calories, but also due to the consequent lack of vitamins and minerals. Honey could balance this effect because it is a good source of nutrients that could aid people in their weight loss efforts when consumed in limited amounts.

– Contains powerful antioxidants that accelerate weight loss. Honey is nutritious and full of antioxidants. According to research published on the Ayurveda portal, eating garlic dipped in honey is a powerful remedy to promote weight loss. In this study the suggestion is to keep garlic cloves dipped in honey and consume one every day before breakfast, it is considered a powerful natural remedy that is associated with great qualities to combat obesity The reason? Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and its effects to accelerate the metabolism. In addition, in particular, its powerful antioxidants are key to fight free radicals, which are associated with an increased risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity.

– Great source of energy. According to information released by the Fundación del Corazón, consuming honey favors energy production due to its great contribution in sugars, between 75-80%, of which approximately 70% are glucose and fructose, two monosaccharides that are rapidly absorbed in the intestinal mucosa and that provide energy in a few minutes. Therefore it is the ideal food for increase in physical and mental performance, is recommended in anemic people, with depression, chronic fatigue and is wonderful for athletes.

It is important to watch the amount of consumption, finally it is a caloric food and rich in sugars. Because 100 grams of honey provide about 300 calories, It is recommended to consume in moderate amounts (about 10 grams / day) to benefit any weight loss plan. Best of all, it’s immensely versatile and goes great with fruit, fresh cheese, yogurt, oatmeal, and smoothies, this way you’ll get its long list of benefits without a huge calorie boost.

