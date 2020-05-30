The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft is rescheduled to launch on May 30 after weather forced a launch delay on Wednesday (May 27). If bad weather hits the Cape Canaveral, Florida launch site again at the wrong time, the launch will be delayed once again.

But, Why bad weather can scour the launch of the SpaceX mission?

When NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken take off in their SpaceX-built rocket, it will mark the first attempt to put humans into orbit from American soil in a decade. And the rocket is powerful enough to cut through the atmosphere and space.

If bad weather or technical issues get in the way, SpaceX has May 31 as a new backup day. Photo via @NASA / Twitter

Why should some clouds not bother?

First off, releases like these have to be perfectly timed. In order for the spacecraft to reach the International Space Station (ISS), it must either launch at the scheduled minute, or wait for another opportunity. Therefore, any climatic delay is important.

The fact is, NASA has had a long and unfortunate history with launch weather, as NASA Spaceflight.com pointed out on May 24.

Freezing weather before a 1986 launch of the space shuttle Challenger destroyed the rubber o-ring seals on solid booster rockets. The shuttle exploded 73 seconds after launch, and all seven astronauts on board died. The Apollo 12 mission survived a couple of lightning strikes, but they rifled instruments during takeoff and fired alerts that almost led NASA to abort the mission.

Wednesday’s launch was canceled within half an hour of the planned takeoff due to lightning in the area and a storm cloud with an “anvil” formation.

That cloud was close enough to the launch site that when it didn’t clear, NASA said it violated the agency’s weather rules. And the launch itself could have caused lightning strikes on the spacecraft, according to NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine.

However, lighting is not the only weather feature that NASA follows before launch. During the space shuttle era, NASA published criteria for those launches. Some of the rules include:

The temperature must not have dropped below freezing in the past 24 hours, and must have remained above an average of 5 degrees Celsius in the same period.

The temperature should not exceed 37.2 C for more than 30 consecutive minutes after you start filling fuel.

The wind should be forecast to remain below 77 km / h for the three hours after the start of the fuel load, and cannot peak above 62 km / h during launch.

There should be no rain, snow or hail on the launch pad or on the flight path.

What is the forecast for Saturday, May 30?

“We are moving forward with the launch today Saturday. Climate challenges continue with a 50% chance of cancellation ”, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on his twitter account.

The Falcon 9 rocket launch with SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule is scheduled for 2:22 p.m. Mexico time from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

We are moving forward with launch today. Weather challenges remain with a 50% chance of cancellation. #LaunchAmerica – Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 30, 2020

