Mexicans and Mexican women are equal before the law. However, in fact, there is a historical gap between men and women, which in recent decades has been evidenced by the feminist struggle, but, Why is gender equity important?

In 1995, the United Nations in the Beijing Convention recognized the rights of women. Only 26 years have passed.

What is non-binary gender?

Why is gender equity important? They tell us

Ana Corojan, PhD in law, government and public policy from the Autonomous University of Madrid, difference between this formal or legal equality and material equality.

The latter takes into consideration contextual circumstances such as gender, access to education, social and economic environment among people.

“The gender equality tells us that there is one legal equality that indicates that before the law we have the same rights and gender equity is the implementation from the State of actions to equalize the conditions of each other so that we go along the same lines. These actions have to start from a basis of equity that can be achieved only if the circumstances of each person or sector are taken into account ”.

It was in the first years of this century that in Mexico programs and public policies were launched, such as the appearance of the national institutes for women at the state and municipal level, the publication of a legal framework such as the General Law for Equality between Women and Men, the Federal Law to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination and in 2007 the General Law on Women’s Access to a Life Free of Violence.

“These actions correspond to expressions of gender equity, complementary, affirmative, temporary and compensatory actions that recognize the structural inequality between women and men, since we have not received or had access to the same resources or the same rights as men” , Explain Rachel Ramirez Salgado, an academic at the Center for Gender Research and Studies (CIEG) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

Although the participation of women in public life has increased, the doctor in communication from the Faculty of Political Sciences of the UNAM comments that Women continue to suffer discrimination and violence for the fact of being women and power is still concentrated in the hands of men.

“It is very important to work from gender equity to seek gender equality because women are half of humanity and a little more and we need to be represented, that our reflections are within the public discussion,” he adds.

Gender equity, during crises

Ana Corojan says that always in periods of crisis of wars or pandemics is when political and economic changes occur.

“In the two World Wars there was a rise in the power of women, because men were on the front lines. It is when they are integrated into industries such as labor and agriculture. The woman leaves the house before the need to obtain economic resources to survive ”.

The member of the Network of Political Scientists #NoSinWomen indicates that the achievements made in terms of gender equality during the last 20 years in the area of ​​human and legal rights have been paralyzed for a year due to the pandemic.

“That pause means that we are going to take twice as many years to achieve effective gender equality.”

The Covid-19 pandemic It has been especially hard for Mexican women, as they are the ones who were more affected in percentage terms with the loss of their jobs, the ones who have not yet managed to get them back.

This is due to the fact that their responsibilities at home to take care of their children, care for the disabled and the elderly, housework and face situations of domestic violence.

The panorama

The National Occupation and Employment Survey (ENOE) reported in the first quarter of this year that 1.6 million people lost their jobs, with 1.3 million women (84% of the total) and 266,547 men (16%) being the most affected.

People who remain unemployed compared to the first quarter of last year are 1.5 million women and 604,422 men.

This means that eight of the 10 people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic are women and that seven out of 10 people who continue to be unemployed are also women.

Indicators that there is unequal participation in the Mexican labor market.

In addition to this, femicides are on the rise: on average, ten women have died daily as victims of violence by men since 2020.

From January to June of last year, the 911 emergency telephone number reported 132,110 calls related to acts of violence against women and girls.

Violence and justice, priority issues

The above data shows us a less than encouraging picture.

Ramirez Salgado notes that among the great pending to achieve gender equality is the care, prevention and eradication of sexist violence against women and girls.

A structural problem that requires immediate attention.

“It is important, first to have access to justice, we need training but, above all, action by people in public practice to meet the needs of women. That a culture of zero tolerance to this type of violence is generated”.

Another issue is the decriminalization and legalization of abortion beyond what is established by the health norm in cases of rape, genetic malformations or that the life of the woman in the gestation period is at risk because even in those cases there are more and more obstacles .

“From the local congresses of different entities, actions have been taken to criminalize abortion, under any circumstance.”

We need public policies on sexual and reproductive rights and we need public educational and cultural policies to transform the thinking of men and women from the roots, he adds.

Policies and legal regulations that promote gender equality are of little use if they are not observed, for which a body with an assigned budget is required that is dedicated exclusively to monitoring that this implementation is real, Corojan notes.

“Let there be a Gender perspective on the political agenda is the great slope in Mexico and Latin America. It has to be transversal and that the flag is not only in the campaigns for the elections but that it comes out of civil society and that whoever wins is maintained ”.